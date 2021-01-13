Programming Leftovers
-
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Tcl - LinuxLinks
Tcl (Tool Command Language) is a dynamic programming/scripting language based on concepts of Lisp, C, and Unix shells. Here's our recommended free tutorials to learn Tcl.
-
ROC and Precision-Recall curves - How do they compare?
Both curves offer two useful information: how to choose the positive class prediction threshold and what is the overall performance of the classification model. The former is determined by selecting the threshold which yield the best tradeoff, in adequation with the prediction task and operational needs. The latter is done by measuring the area under the curves which informs about how good the model is, because by measuring the area under the curves, one computes the overall probability that a sample from the negative class has a lower probability than a sample from the positive class.
With scikit-learn, the values can be computed either by using the roc_auc attribute of the object returned by plot_roc_curve() or by calling roc_auc_score() directly for ROC curves and by using the average_precision attribute of the object returned by plot_precision_recall_curve() or by calling average_precision_score() directly for PR curves.
-
Write GIMP scripts to make image processing faster | Opensource.com
Some time ago, I wanted to give a blackboard-style look to a typeset equation. I started playing around with the GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) and was satisfied with the result. The problem was that I had to perform several actions on the image, I wanted to use this style again, and I did not want to repeat the steps for all the images. Besides, I was sure that I would forget them in no time.
-
Bash wait Command | Linuxize
wait is a command that waits for the given jobs to complete and returns the exit status of the waited for command.
Since the wait command affects the current shell execution environment, it is implemented as a built-in command in most shells.
In this article, we’ll explore the Bash built-in wait command.
-
Santiago Zarate: Cron do not send me empty emails
-
Rust & the case of the disappearing stack frames | Inside Rust Blog
Now that the FFI-unwind Project Group has merged an RFC specifying the "C unwind" ABI and removing some instances of undefined behavior in the "C" ABI, we are ready to establish new goals for the group.
Our most important task, of course, is to implement the newly-specified behavior. This work has been undertaken by Katelyn Martin and can be followed here.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 687 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Homelab, and Tabliss
Games: Cyber Shadow, Ova Magica, Plex Arcade Flunks
Security, Internet and Containers
Recent comments
32 min 13 sec ago
38 min 44 sec ago
44 min 26 sec ago
46 min 46 sec ago
8 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
9 hours 33 min ago
9 hours 35 min ago
9 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 37 min ago