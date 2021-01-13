Firefox 85 Released with a Major Privacy Feature
Popular web browser Firefox releases its first stable release of the year with many new features (rather important ones!) and improvements across modules. Here's what's Firefox 85 brings for you.
The Fedora development team decided not to break protocol and continue following the latest upstream GNOME releases for its next major release, Fedora 34. As you probably know already, Canonical recently revealed that its upcoming Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) distro release won’t ship with GNOME 40 due its major UI redesign. This won’t happen with Fedora Linux, as it looks like the upcoming Fedora Linux 34 release will offer a pure GNOME 40 desktop experience on its flagship ‘Workstation’ edition. As GNOME 40 is built using the latest GTK 4 toolkit, that will be included as well in Fedora 34, due for release in late April 2021.
