CentOS Linux ending because "Red Hat simply refused to invest in it" | TechRadar
The killing of CentOS Linux: 'The CentOS board doesn't get to decide what Red Hat engineering teams do'
Brian Exelbierd, responsible for Red Hat liaison with the CentOS project and a board member of that project, has told The Register that CentOS Linux is ending because Red Hat simply refused to invest in it.
Early last month Red Hat shocked users of CentOS, a free community build of the same sources that make up the commercial Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), by revealing that CentOS Linux would cease and be replaced by CentOS Stream, a build of what is likely to be in the next RHEL update. What happened, and how is it possible that the supposedly independent CentOS project conformed to a change of direction that was not driven by the wishes of its own members?
"Red Hat participates in lots of open-source projects and communities. Red Hat sponsors some open-source projects and communities," said Exelbierd. "CentOS is a sponsored project, we are the funding agent and we happen to also be a heavy contributor. We have learned that open-source communities do well with independence. We let those governing bodies govern."
CloudLinux Hopes to Release CentOS Replacement AlmaLinux This Week | Data Center Knowledge
It is one of two CentOS clones being built to fill the void left by Red Hat's unpopular decision to end CentOS's role as a downstream version of RHEL.
CloudLinux Expands Its Extended Lifecycle Support Services to Cover More End-of-Life Linux Distributions | Business Wire
CloudLinux announces the expansion of its affordable Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) services for Linux distributions, by providing its own updates and security patches for several years after expiration of the products’ end-of-life date. For example, support for CentOS 6 from Red Hat expired November 30 last year.
Games: ENCODYA, Stadia and More
Looks Like Fedora 34 Workstation Will Ship with the GNOME 40 Desktop by Default
The Fedora development team decided not to break protocol and continue following the latest upstream GNOME releases for its next major release, Fedora 34. As you probably know already, Canonical recently revealed that its upcoming Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) distro release won’t ship with GNOME 40 due its major UI redesign. This won’t happen with Fedora Linux, as it looks like the upcoming Fedora Linux 34 release will offer a pure GNOME 40 desktop experience on its flagship ‘Workstation’ edition. As GNOME 40 is built using the latest GTK 4 toolkit, that will be included as well in Fedora 34, due for release in late April 2021.
Android Leftovers
