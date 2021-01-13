Daniel Lange: Installing System Rescue (CD) to a flash drive
System Rescue, the project formerly known as System Rescue CD, has moved from being based on Gentoo to being built on Arch Linux packages.
With this their ISO layout changed substantially so when updating my trusty recue USB flash drive, I could not just update the kernel, initrd and the root filesystem image as I had typically done every other year before.
The "Installing on a USB memory stick" documentation is good for Windows (use Rufus, it's nice) but rather useless for Linux. They recommend a dd or the fancy graphical version of that, called usbimager.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 585 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: ENCODYA, Stadia and More
Looks Like Fedora 34 Workstation Will Ship with the GNOME 40 Desktop by Default
The Fedora development team decided not to break protocol and continue following the latest upstream GNOME releases for its next major release, Fedora 34. As you probably know already, Canonical recently revealed that its upcoming Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) distro release won’t ship with GNOME 40 due its major UI redesign. This won’t happen with Fedora Linux, as it looks like the upcoming Fedora Linux 34 release will offer a pure GNOME 40 desktop experience on its flagship ‘Workstation’ edition. As GNOME 40 is built using the latest GTK 4 toolkit, that will be included as well in Fedora 34, due for release in late April 2021.
Android Leftovers
Latest on CentOS
Recent comments
1 hour 48 min ago
7 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 32 min ago
9 hours 39 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago
18 hours 33 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago