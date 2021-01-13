The Power of CMake Presets
CMake 3.19 was officially released a couple of months ago, and one of the biggest – and most exciting – new features is the addition of presets. What are presets, you might ask, and why should we be excited about them?
Presets are a bunch of pre-set CMake options that enable developers to ensure that multiple configurations remain consistent, even when using different compiler tool chains, inserting different debugger or profiler options, or building selected packages within a project. Essentially, you put definitions of the CMake options you want into one of two JSON files: one associated with the project, and one for the user.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1187 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
55 min 32 sec ago
1 hour 15 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 8 min ago
5 hours 20 min ago
10 hours 19 min ago
15 hours 54 min ago
16 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 16 min ago