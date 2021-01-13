Puppy Linux Review and its Status Quo in the Linux Community
If we had 30 seconds to describe Puppy Linux bluntly, we would classify it as an OS under the light-weight Linux distro family with a functional objective of creating a smooth and easy user experience while simultaneously minimizing the memory footprint usage as much as possible. In this context, the memory footprint refers to the RAM, or Main Memory is used while software like an Operating System is active or operational.
This 30-second assumptive description on Puppy Linux characterizes it as a Linux distro suitable for personal or home-user computers. If we are to assign it a birth year, then it would be 2003, and its creator being Barry Kauler.
Puppy Linux stands out in the Linux community despite its name not being hailed on regular occasions as other Linux distros like Ubuntu, Fedora, Centos, and Kali Linux. The respect it has in these user communities is due to its outstanding positive attributes on display.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 608 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE: Krita and Systemd Plasma Applet
Graphics: NVIDIA, AMD and Intel's Latest
Linux 5.10 LTS Status and More Stables Releases of Linux Announced Today
Security and FUD
Recent comments
24 min 18 sec ago
31 min 46 sec ago
34 min 47 sec ago
43 min 49 sec ago
2 hours 17 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
8 hours 25 min ago
14 hours 22 min ago
16 hours 9 min ago
16 hours 16 min ago