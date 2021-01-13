KDE: Krita and Systemd Plasma Applet
-
How to install Krita 4.4 on Linux Mint 20.1
In this video, we are looking at how to install Krita 4.4 on Linux Mint 20.1.
-
Short film made with Krita
My name is Lucija Oroz and I am a professional animator from Croatia. In my spare time I love to read about the human mind and human behavior.
The film 45” is my master’s degree project, the largest project I ever did. While working on it, I was so afraid that something would go wrong that I was unable to finish it, so I decided to something to cheer myself up. I got the chance to experience a tandem parachute jump. I was so impressed: it was both scary and beautiful.
That was how the idea was born to combine my film with emotions that people usually experience during good or bad moments in their life.
-
Systemd Plasma Applet
Just a short announcement that I pushed some commits to github https://github.com/jansenm/systemd-plasmoid and tagged a release 2.0.1. The first ever with a tag. Unfortunately I am not that sure I did that right so in case someone out there packages this and needs more just complain.
-
