Lilbits: A new Linux-based tablet OS, and the latest Bond villain is… product placement?
A Chinese company has been teasing a new Linux-based operating system designed for tablets for the past few weeks, promising to release JingOS, “the world’s first iPadOS-style Linux distro” on January 31.
But it looks like the operating system may not only be for tablets – the company’s latest tease shows the operating system running on an 8 inch convertible mini-laptop that looks a lot like the Chuwi MiniBook.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 505 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE: Krita and Systemd Plasma Applet
Graphics: NVIDIA, AMD and Intel's Latest
Linux 5.10 LTS Status and More Stables Releases of Linux Announced Today
Security and FUD
Recent comments
24 min 18 sec ago
31 min 46 sec ago
34 min 47 sec ago
43 min 49 sec ago
2 hours 17 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
8 hours 25 min ago
14 hours 22 min ago
16 hours 9 min ago
16 hours 16 min ago