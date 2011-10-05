Programming Leftovers
[llvm-dev] Trunk is now 13.0.0
Hi, I've created the release/12.x branch and bumped the trunk version to 13.0.0. I'm planning to tag 12.0.0-rc1 on Wednesday, once I'm sure there are no major issues with the branch. -Tom
LLVM 12 Ends Feature Work With Better C++20 Support To Intel Sapphire Rapids + AMD Zen 3
Feature development on LLVM 12.0 has ended along with associated sub-projects like Clang and libc++. Feature work now shifts to LLVM 13.0 while the LLVM 12 stable release should be out in just over one month's time.
LLVM release manager Tom Stellard announced on Tuesday night that the 12.x release branch has been created and the main development trunk open to LLVM 13.0 feature work.
LLVM 12.0-RC1 is expected to be tagged later today while a second release candidate is expected before the end of February. If all goes well, LLVM 12.0.0 will be out around the start of March.
Qt and CMake: The Past, the Present and the Future
We made a big decision to start using CMake to build Qt 6 one and a half years ago. The main reason for the decision was user feedback. Most Qt users wanted to have easier integration of their Qt projects with the rest of their software. According to the studies at that time, CMake was clearly the most commonly used build tool among Qt users - qmake aside. In addition, migrating to CMake gave us an opportunity to get rid of the maintenance burden of our internal build tools.
Even bigger than the decision was the effort required to migrate to CMake. Now the essential migration work has been completed and it's time to share our findings.
QBSP Cookbook available for Qt 6.0
With all the fanfare and trumping about Qt 6.0 a small but important part of documentation may have been overlooked: The Qt for Device Creation documentation got a major facelift and reorganization. As part of that we took feedback and needs from our hardware partners and created something that can be described as a Qt Board Support Package, QBSP cookbook.
Why I use the D programming language for scripting
The D programming language is often advertised as a system programming language due to its static typing and metaprogramming capabilities. However, it's also a very productive scripting language.
Python is commonly chosen for scripting due to its flexibility for automating tasks and quickly prototyping ideas. This makes Python very appealing to sysadmins, managers, and developers in general for automating recurring tasks that they might otherwise have to do manually.
GCC 11 Will Let You Use -std=c++23 But Without Turning On Any New Features - Phoronix
A late change to GCC 11 is recognizing the -std=c++23 compiler option but without actually enabling any new features of this next major version of the C++ programming language.
It was just in September that the C++20 draft was approved as the latest major update to the C++ programming language. The GNU Compiler Collection has near complete coverage of C++20 with still lacking bits of the modules implementation. But while the next major iteration of C++ is still being figured out, GCC 11 will at least honor the compiler flag of "-std=c++23" or "-std=c++2b" but without actually enabling any new functionality over C++20. This is mainly for helping projects that will eventually default to using that flag but will still build cleanly with C++20 level functionality in the upcoming GCC 11 compiler release.
Columnar layout with Awk
Here’s a breakdown of a simple Awk script I wrote to format values into neatly aligned columns
I’m organising my GitHub repositories locally by creating a directory structure representing the different GitHub servers that I use and the orgs and users that I have access to, with symbolic links at the ends of these structures pointing to where I’ve cloned the actual repositories.
Dancer2 0.300005 Released
Well, it’s been a hot minute since the last release, hasn’t it? Dancer2 0.300005 has landed on CPAN and features a number of bug fixes, enhancements, and doc patches...
New book: Get Started with MicroPython on Raspberry Pi Pico
Major (but not scary) python-slackclient update in f34+
I’ve updated python-slackclient from 2.7.3 to 3.2.1. The module has changed from slack to slack_sdk. The new version is backwards compatible for now, and will just emit deprecation warnings. The full porting guide is at: https://slack.dev/python-slack-sdk/v3-migration/.
Installing Debian on modern hardware
It is an unfortunate fact of life that non-free firmware blobs are required to use some hardware, such as network devices (WiFi in particular), audio peripherals, and video cards. Beyond that, those blobs may even be required in order to install a Linux distribution, so an installation over the network may need to get non-free firmware directly from the installation media. That, as might be guessed, is a bit of a problem for distributions that are not willing to officially ship said firmware because of its non-free status, as a recent discussion in the Debian community shows. Surely Dan Pal did not expect the torrent of responses he received to his short note to the debian-devel mailing list about problems he encountered trying to install Debian. He wanted to install the distribution on a laptop that was running Windows 10, but could not use the normal network installation mechanism because the WiFi device required non-free firmware. He tracked down the DVD version of the distribution and installed that, but worried that Debian is shooting itself in the foot by not prominently offering more installation options: "The current policy of hiding other versions of Debian is limiting the adoption of your OS by people like me who are interested in moving from Windows 10." The front page at debian.org currently has a prominent "Download" button that starts to retrieve a network install ("netinst") CD image when clicked. But that image will not be terribly useful for systems that need non-free firmware to make the network adapter work. Worse yet, it is "impossible to find" a working netinst image with non-free firmware, Sven Joachim said, though he was overstating things a bit. Alexis Murzeau suggested adding a link under the big download button that would lead users to alternate images containing non-free firmware. He also pointed out that there are two open bugs (one from 2010 and another from 2016) that are related, so the problem is hardly a new one.
Wayland 1.19 Released With Small Protocol Updates, Fixes
Wayland 1.18 released back in February 2020 while now nearly one year later it's been succeeded by Wayland 1.19. Even with one year passing, Wayland 1.19 is a very minor update over Wayland 1.18. That's part of the reason why they moved off timed releases in the first place was the core Wayland code and protocol being quite stable at this point: there is very little change. Most of the work remaining to get Wayland ready for production use across all workloads is on the compositor side with KDE Plasma's KWin seeing improvements, GNOME Shell + Mutter being in very good shape, etc. There is also the driver obstacle of the NVIDIA proprietary driver support at the moment not being ideal but improvements are pending there. That is all outside of the core Wayland code itself that is the protocol and key libraries.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.10.11, 5.4.93, and 4.19.171
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.11 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.93 Linux 4.19.171
