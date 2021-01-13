Language Selection

Proprietary Software Pseudo-Security

Security
  • Arrest, Seizures Tied to Netwalker Ransomware

    U.S. and Bulgarian authorities this week seized the darkweb site used by the NetWalker ransomware cybercrime group to publish data stolen from its victims. In connection with the seizure, a Canadian national suspected of extorting more than $27 million through the spreading of NetWalker was charged in a Florida court.

  • International Action Targets Emotet Crimeware

    Authorities across Europe on Tuesday said they’d seized control over Emotet, a prolific malware strain and cybercrime-as-service operation. Investigators say the action could help quarantine more than a million Microsoft Windows systems currently compromised with malware tied to Emotet infections.

  • Joe Biden's tech - what can the president use?

    If the iPad gave tech advisers a few sleepless nights back in the day, the internet of things, today, represents a recurring nightmare.

    "Everything is becoming a computer," Mr Schneier says.

    "And those computers are vulnerable.

    "Whether it's your Peloton bike or your phone, your refrigerator, your thermostat, toys, your car - these are all vulnerable to hacking."

    And that is a problem for President Biden, who seems to like his gadgets.

    He has been photographed wearing an Apple Watch and reportedly owns a Peloton exercise bike that comes with a computer screen, camera, and microphone all connected to the internet. Can that be made secure?

  • Man held over NetWalker ransomware use, dark web site taken down

    The FBI has taken down the site of the Windows ransomware NetWalker on the dark web and also arrested a Canadian who was using the malware for attacking companies.

  • Europe, North America jointly disrupt activities of Emotet botnet

    Authorities in a number of European countries, along with the US and Canada, have disrupted the activities of the Emotet botnet.

  • Ransomware: Should Governments Hack Cybercrime Cartels? [iophk: Windows TCO]

    One proposal has been to ban all ransom payments. Whether such bans could be enforced is not clear. Also, organizations that did their best to safeguard themselves, but still saw their systems get crypto-locked, could go out of business or suffer devastating interruptions due to a ban.

    Short of a ban, Ciaran Martin, an Oxford University professor of practice in the management of public organizations who until last August served as the British government's cybersecurity chief, says governments should at least crack down on insurers being able to help victims funnel payoffs to attackers.

  • Britain Helps Children Learn From Home By Procuring Them Laptops Preloaded With Russian Malware

    As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world, one of the main points of contention has been how to handle schools. Some countries sent all students home to keep them from spreading the virus. Other countries made schools the last thing they shut down, if they ever did, arguing that schools haven't been a major source of transmission and teaching kids is too important to shut down. Here in America, most states did a hybrid model, choosing the absolute worst of both worlds. Teachers get hamstrung having to teach students both locally and remotely, which is basically impossible, while still having students and teachers come into schools to transmit the virus to one another.

  • Opinion | SolarWinds Is Not the 'Hack of the Century.' It’s Blowback for the NSA's Longtime Dominance of Cyberspace

    Breathless coverage of the SolarWinds hack functions to manufacture consent for NSA's internet hegemony and to divert us from considering alternative models of security.

Looks Like Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) May Ship with Wayland by Default

Ubuntu developer Sebastien Bacher unveiled today in a short announcement that the Ubuntu Desktop team is considering moving to a display server using the next-generation Wayland protocol by default instead of the more vulnerable X.Org Server. This isn’t Canonical’s first attempt to enable Wayland by default in Ubuntu, but it might just be the right time since many bugs and blockers were resolved since Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) four years ago, such as desktop sharing. Read more

Which is the Best Linux Distros for Students?

Schools have resumed with students returning with renewed determination and competitive spirit to the classrooms. Are you one of these students? You want every help you get, especially programming assignment help if you are a tech student. Did someone tell you about Linux and all the advantages of the open-source OS? One of the characteristics of Linux is its numerous distributions. For a student joining the Linux family for the first time, you want to know which of the Linux distros is the best. While there are no absolute answers to this question, we have provided a review of the best Linux distros for students. You would find these distros easy to use, pre-installed with useful software, hardware compatibility, and easy installation. Check out their features to determine which works best for you. Read more

Break Away From Android: 7 Free Open-Source Mobile OSes to Try

Our goal isn't to rigorously test all of these OSes to the same extent we do Android and iOS, but rather introduce you to the world of alternative mobile experiences. We didn't test every one of these systems for ourselves, but we highly recommend looking up videos that show the latest builds of these OSes running on various hardware to get a better idea of what to expect. You'll see that we've presented these OSes in descending order of convenience; the ones at the top are widely supported and feature complete, and the ones at the bottom are more experimental. At the very end, we've included a hardware platform that supports numerous OSes, including many of the ones we mention here. One more caveat: a few of the options listed below ship on their own hardware, most of the others will require you to own or buy specific devices. And none of them will work with an iPhone. Read more

CentOS co-founder launches company to support fork

One of the original co-founders of CentOS has launched a new company that is hoped to support the development of a CentOS-fork. Gregory Kurtzer announced Rocky Linux last year in response to the premature demise of the CentOS distro. The project received positive support from the community and also announced that it has received several offers for sponsorship. Now, Kurtzer has launched Ctrl IQ with a $4 million Series A backing to support the development of Rocky Linux, along with other high-performance computing (HPC) projects. Read more

