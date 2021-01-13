If the iPad gave tech advisers a few sleepless nights back in the day, the internet of things, today, represents a recurring nightmare.

"Everything is becoming a computer," Mr Schneier says.

"And those computers are vulnerable.

"Whether it's your Peloton bike or your phone, your refrigerator, your thermostat, toys, your car - these are all vulnerable to hacking."

And that is a problem for President Biden, who seems to like his gadgets.

He has been photographed wearing an Apple Watch and reportedly owns a Peloton exercise bike that comes with a computer screen, camera, and microphone all connected to the internet. Can that be made secure?