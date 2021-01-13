Proprietary Software Pseudo-Security
-
Arrest, Seizures Tied to Netwalker Ransomware
U.S. and Bulgarian authorities this week seized the darkweb site used by the NetWalker ransomware cybercrime group to publish data stolen from its victims. In connection with the seizure, a Canadian national suspected of extorting more than $27 million through the spreading of NetWalker was charged in a Florida court.
-
International Action Targets Emotet Crimeware
Authorities across Europe on Tuesday said they’d seized control over Emotet, a prolific malware strain and cybercrime-as-service operation. Investigators say the action could help quarantine more than a million Microsoft Windows systems currently compromised with malware tied to Emotet infections.
-
Joe Biden's tech - what can the president use?
If the iPad gave tech advisers a few sleepless nights back in the day, the internet of things, today, represents a recurring nightmare.
"Everything is becoming a computer," Mr Schneier says.
"And those computers are vulnerable.
"Whether it's your Peloton bike or your phone, your refrigerator, your thermostat, toys, your car - these are all vulnerable to hacking."
And that is a problem for President Biden, who seems to like his gadgets.
He has been photographed wearing an Apple Watch and reportedly owns a Peloton exercise bike that comes with a computer screen, camera, and microphone all connected to the internet. Can that be made secure?
-
Man held over NetWalker ransomware use, dark web site taken down
The FBI has taken down the site of the Windows ransomware NetWalker on the dark web and also arrested a Canadian who was using the malware for attacking companies.
-
Europe, North America jointly disrupt activities of Emotet botnet
Authorities in a number of European countries, along with the US and Canada, have disrupted the activities of the Emotet botnet.
-
Ransomware: Should Governments Hack Cybercrime Cartels? [iophk: Windows TCO]
One proposal has been to ban all ransom payments. Whether such bans could be enforced is not clear. Also, organizations that did their best to safeguard themselves, but still saw their systems get crypto-locked, could go out of business or suffer devastating interruptions due to a ban.
Short of a ban, Ciaran Martin, an Oxford University professor of practice in the management of public organizations who until last August served as the British government's cybersecurity chief, says governments should at least crack down on insurers being able to help victims funnel payoffs to attackers.
-
Britain Helps Children Learn From Home By Procuring Them Laptops Preloaded With Russian Malware
As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world, one of the main points of contention has been how to handle schools. Some countries sent all students home to keep them from spreading the virus. Other countries made schools the last thing they shut down, if they ever did, arguing that schools haven't been a major source of transmission and teaching kids is too important to shut down. Here in America, most states did a hybrid model, choosing the absolute worst of both worlds. Teachers get hamstrung having to teach students both locally and remotely, which is basically impossible, while still having students and teachers come into schools to transmit the virus to one another.
-
Opinion | SolarWinds Is Not the 'Hack of the Century.' It’s Blowback for the NSA's Longtime Dominance of Cyberspace
Breathless coverage of the SolarWinds hack functions to manufacture consent for NSA's internet hegemony and to divert us from considering alternative models of security.
-
