CentOS co-founder launches company to support fork
One of the original co-founders of CentOS has launched a new company that is hoped to support the development of a CentOS-fork.
Gregory Kurtzer announced Rocky Linux last year in response to the premature demise of the CentOS distro. The project received positive support from the community and also announced that it has received several offers for sponsorship.
Now, Kurtzer has launched Ctrl IQ with a $4 million Series A backing to support the development of Rocky Linux, along with other high-performance computing (HPC) projects.
