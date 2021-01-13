Break Away From Android: 7 Free Open-Source Mobile OSes to Try
Our goal isn't to rigorously test all of these OSes to the same extent we do Android and iOS, but rather introduce you to the world of alternative mobile experiences. We didn't test every one of these systems for ourselves, but we highly recommend looking up videos that show the latest builds of these OSes running on various hardware to get a better idea of what to expect. You'll see that we've presented these OSes in descending order of convenience; the ones at the top are widely supported and feature complete, and the ones at the bottom are more experimental. At the very end, we've included a hardware platform that supports numerous OSes, including many of the ones we mention here.
One more caveat: a few of the options listed below ship on their own hardware, most of the others will require you to own or buy specific devices. And none of them will work with an iPhone.
