Looks Like Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) May Ship with Wayland by Default
Ubuntu developer Sebastien Bacher unveiled today in a short announcement that the Ubuntu Desktop team is considering moving to a display server using the next-generation Wayland protocol by default instead of the more vulnerable X.Org Server.
This isn’t Canonical’s first attempt to enable Wayland by default in Ubuntu, but it might just be the right time since many bugs and blockers were resolved since Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) four years ago, such as desktop sharing.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 548 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 hours 18 min ago
8 hours 11 min ago
10 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 33 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago
13 hours 13 min ago
19 hours 14 min ago