Clonezilla Live 2.7.1 Released with Linux 5.10 LTS, Improved Linux Software RAID Support
The new stable release of Clonezilla Live comes three months after version 2.7.0, it’s synced with the upstream software repositories of Debian Sid (Unstable) as of January 27th, 2021, and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support.
Another important change in Clonezilla Live 2.7.1 is the replacement of the exfat-utils program for supporting the exFAT file system on Unix-like systems with exfatprogs, a program providing more modern userspace utilities for the new exFAT file system implementation introduced in Linux kernel 5.7 and later. As expected, this should provide users with better exFAT support.
