- Fourth Edition of EPO Staff Survey Shows That Work Affairs Continue to Deteriorate Even Further and Almost Nobody Trusts the Management
- EPO Staff Likely Going on Strike For a Second Year in a Row
- The Electronic Frontier Foundation 'Forgets' Microsoft Monopoly, Focuses on 'Oligopolies' (or 'Big Tech')
- End-to-End Encryption and Facebook Cannot Coexist
- Twitter is Hiding Techrights and Partly Shadowbans Yours Truly
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, January 27, 2021
