The KISS Web Development Framework
Perhaps the most popular platform for applications is the web. There are many reasons for this including portability across platforms, no need to update the program, data backup, sharing data with others, and many more. This popularity has driven many of us to the platform.
Unfortunately, the platform is a bit complex. Rather than developing in a particular environment, with web applications it is necessary to create two halves of a program utilizing vastly different technologies. On top of that, there are many additional challenges such as the communications and security between the two halves.
Compact embedded computer features i.MX8M
Ibase’s compact, -10 to 60°C tolerant “ISR301” embedded system supplies Android and Yocto Linux BSPs for on an i.MX8M with 3GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, GbE, HDMI, 3x USB, 3x COM, and M.2 and mini-PCIe expansion.
Ibase has announced a fanless, i.MX8M-based embedded computer called the ISR301 that appears to be based on its 3.5-inch IBR210 SBC. The semi-rugged, 172 x 162 x 36mm ISR301 supports space-constrained factory automation, machine vision, edge computing, POS, and digital signage applications.
Zededa cloud/edge framework builds on Linux-based EVE-OS
Zededa has launched a cloud-native stack for orchestrating distributed edge computers based on the open source, Linux-based EVE-OS. Zededa supports Docker, Kubernetes, and VMs, and features an app store and zero trust security.
In early 2019, Zededa promised to contribute its edge virtualization technology to the Linux Foundation’s LF Edge group to form the basis for an open source Project EVE, designed as an open, interoperable framework for cloud native edge computing. By mid-year, the code transfer was complete and the resulting EVE-OS has continued to mature. Now, Zededa is using EVE-OS as the centerpiece of a full Zededa orchestration stack for distributed edge computing.
Kongress 1.0 release
I am pleased to announce that Kongress 1.0 has been released. Kongress is a conference companion application enabling users to organize their participation in conferences.
The first release of Kongress offers the following features...
The primary target user-base of Kongress is people attending a conference with a Linux mobile phone. It also works on desktop, leveraging the convergence capabilities of Kirigami.
