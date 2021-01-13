Zededa cloud/edge framework builds on Linux-based EVE-OS
Zededa has launched a cloud-native stack for orchestrating distributed edge computers based on the open source, Linux-based EVE-OS. Zededa supports Docker, Kubernetes, and VMs, and features an app store and zero trust security.
In early 2019, Zededa promised to contribute its edge virtualization technology to the Linux Foundation’s LF Edge group to form the basis for an open source Project EVE, designed as an open, interoperable framework for cloud native edge computing. By mid-year, the code transfer was complete and the resulting EVE-OS has continued to mature. Now, Zededa is using EVE-OS as the centerpiece of a full Zededa orchestration stack for distributed edge computing.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 689 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
6 hours 51 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
13 hours 25 min ago
15 hours 2 min ago
15 hours 3 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
15 hours 7 min ago
15 hours 46 min ago
21 hours 46 min ago