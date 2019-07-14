today's howtos
How To Install SQLite on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SQLite on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, SQLite is a lightweight command-line database program. It is one of the nearly efficient database engines on the planet. In part, thanks to that manufactured in C Language which makes this very efficient in managing the assets of the system.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of SQLite on a Debian 10 (Buster).
Print Timestamp With Ping Command Output In Linux - OSTechNix
Ping is a commandline network administration utility which is available for virtually all operating systems, including the embedded networking devices. It is mainly used to test the connectivity or reachability of a host on the network. By default, the ping command will not display the timestamp in its output. If you want to print timestamp with ping command output for any reason, this tutorial will show you how.
How to Install Helm Kubernetes Package Manager on Ubuntu 20.04
Helm is a package manager for Kubernetes. One can share, find and use software built for Kubernetes. Helm helps to manage Kubernetes applications. In this article, we will see how to install Helm on Ubuntu 20.04 server. We will not cover the successful deployment of applications using Helm on Kubernetes, yes you read it right. We will see the installation process and the basic commands. If you want to learn to deploy an application using Helm or create a Helm chart then do visit "How to deploy your applications on Kubernetes using Helm?"
How to Install Linux Mint’s Web App Manager in Ubuntu 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook
The latest Linux Mint 20.1 introduced a new application, Web App Manager, allows to turn any web pages into desktop applications. Like a normal application, web app has its own window, its own icon, and can be launched from system app menu.
Ubuntu used to have web apps integration when it was Ubuntu 14.04. The project was however discontinued.
For those want to try out the new Web App Manager from Linux Mint, here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Install and Use Elasticsearch on Ubuntu 20.04
Elasticsearch is an open-source distributed analytics engine built on Apache Lucene. It takes unstructured data from different locations and stores it according to user-specified mapping and indexes it. It supports RESTful operations and allows you to search and analyze huge volumes of data in real time.
How to install Linux VM on FreeBSD using bhyve and ZFS - nixCraft
hyve (“BSD hypervisor”) is a free and opensource hypervisor for FreeBSD. We can use Bhyve to run Linux, Windows, and *BSD guest operating system as a virtual machine. Let us see how to install Linux VM using Bhyve on FreeBSD host operating system along with ZFS and bridged networking.
How to install MT4 on Ubuntu Linux and Windows (MetaTrader 4) - Linux Shout
MetaTrader MT4 or MT5 is the popular application for Forex, commodity, and Metal trading, here we will learn the steps to install it on Linux such as Ubuntu 20.04, Debian, Linux Mint, and others including Windows.
As we know MetaTrader 4 or 5 are not available natively for Linux operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Android. Thus, to install MT4 on Linux, we have to use WineHQ, a Windows program loader for Linux distros.
MT4 or MT5 installation on Windows 10/8/7 operating systems is the same as any other software available for Microsoft platforms. Just double click on it and follow the wizard. Therefore, we will discuss how to install MT4 or MT5 on Linux in detail.
How to lighten the load on your container registry using Quay.io | Enable Sysadmin
Using Buildah, Skopeo, and Quay.io to create a container registry.
Quick start guide to Ansible for Linux sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin
In this second article, you'll explore the how-to of Ansible installation.
GStreamer on Windows: adding WebRTC support to a gst-build install
Earlier this week, WebRTC became an official W3C and IETF standard for enabling real time communication (RTC) between browsers and other mobile applications via a set of simple APIs. GStreamer has a powerful and rapidly maturing WebRTC implementation. So, the obvious question is: how do we build this on Windows?
What is Subshell in Linux? [Explained]
You are already aware of shell. It is a program that lets you run commands in Linux. Your major interaction with shell is when you are running commands in a terminal.
Sooner or later, you'll come across a term called 'subshell' and that may confuse you.
Ubuntu Complete Beginners Guide (Full Course in one video!) - YouTube
Want to give Ubuntu a try on your laptop or desktop? Overwhelmed, not knowing where to start? This tutorial is intended for those of you that are looking for a resource for helping you get started using Ubuntu on your laptop or desktop. You'll learn how to install Ubuntu, set up a dual-boot with Windows, how to navigate the desktop, and more!
Compiling and installing the Gentoo Linux kernel on emerge without genkernel
Gentoo emerges of sys-kernel/gentoo-sources will nicely install the current kernel into /usr/src/linux-* but it will not compile them.
The Gentoo wiki kernel documentation has a script snippet to automate the kernel build with genkernel.
I do not like to use genkernel as it brings in lots of firmware files to build initrds that are not needed on virtual hardware. It also makes building the kernel slower.
