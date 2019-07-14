Games: Epic Games, Unvanquished, The Sundew, Dota 2 and More
-
Using the Epic Store on Linux is even easier with the latest Heroic Games Launcher updates | GamingOnLinux
Epic Games don't support Linux with their store, so the community continues building around it with the Heroic Games Launcher that can run plenty of games from the Epic Store. It does so thanks to the power of the Wine compatibility layer, giving you as many options as possible to keep on gaming on Linux no matter where your games are from. A great free and open source project.
New features added in recently released versions include: the ability to repair installed games, notifications support, a tray icon with the ability to close to the tray, it will remember the filters used, a warning on closing when downloading, a download time estimate on game pages, styling tweaks for light and dark themes, new options to enable extra features like MangoHud, the ability to add launch options and more.
-
Free and open source strategy shooter Unvanquished gearing up for big new release | GamingOnLinux
Unvanquished is a free and open source first-person shooter that blends in elements of a strategy game, it's a bit like Natural Selection and they're in the process of doing a big new release.
"Unvanquished is a free, open-source first-person strategy game shooter, pitting technologically advanced human soldiers against hordes of highly adaptable aliens. Players can choose from either team, providing for an entirely different experience on both sides, as humans focus on long-range firepower while aliens rely instead on quick movement and stealth. The goal of each match is to destroy the enemy base, preventing members of the opposing team from spawning. Upgrades for both teams are earned by a combination of individual performance and team map control, unlocking access to more powerful weapons and equipment for the humans, and larger, more ferocious forms for the aliens."
For the latest small release, they've produced a brand new launcher that will keep the game nicely up to date and enabling Linux users to easily launch the game. In addition to the brand new launcher, they also put up a hotfix that was needed due to some library changes stopping it launching on Linux.
-
Prison Architect - Going Green and The Glasshouse free update out now
Perhaps your prisoners in Prison Architect fancy growing something to pass the time? Give them the gift of green in Prison Architect - Going Green and The Glasshouse free update out now.
Most prison tend to a look a bit…depressing. Grey, lots of walls and just terrible. Now though you can give them a splash of colour and of course all this growing comes with its own type of contraband because no prison can apparently be without some kind of special herbs.
-
Play as a cyborg cop abandoned by progress in the upcoming point and click The Sundew | GamingOnLinux
Coming later this Summer the one-woman studio 2054 will launch The Sundew, a dark cyberpunk, retro-styled adventure game. Set in the aftermath of a devastating future war, where the world as we know it was twisted by flames into a terrifying new dystopia, The Sundew follows a lonely beat cop who soon holds the fate of the world in her hands.
"After several years of work and many adventures, The Sundew is finally about to see the light of day. I see this game as a world that players will be able to enter, followed by other games in the same universe. My greatest joy will be to see the players take over this world and make it their own!" - Agnès Vuillaume, solo developer of The Sundew.
[...]
What to expect from it (apart from confirmed Linux support!): alongside classic point-and-click gameplay The Sundew will ask you to make decisions that will change the future of humanity. Playing off contemporary issues, the choices offered are never black and white. Where do you believe mankind’s interests lie, and what means are acceptable to achieve them?
-
Dota 2 gets a CS:GO styled Overwatch mode, plus the Dota Pro Circuit returns | GamingOnLinux
Major updates are going live for Valve's free to play MOBA with Dota 2 nowhaving a CS:GO styled Overwatch mode designed to help sort through all the reports of player behaviour.
Sadly, Dota 2 (and many other online games) end up with a lot of poor behaviour from players. From shouting down microphones, to using every possible slur they can think of in the text chat. It can easily ruin games, and it is quite a big problem.
As noted in the blog post this new Overwatch system allows players to review cases giving them a replay that might show off "negative" behaviour from a certain player, and then choose if that player is "guilty, not guilty, or insufficient evidence".
-
Wasteland 3 gets a big patch with a new mode to enjoy the story | GamingOnLinux
Wasteland 3 from inXile Entertainment has a big new free update out with the Robots & Rangers" patch, and it's looking to be a good one for all players.
"In Wasteland 3 you take command of a squad of Desert Rangers, lawmen and women in a post-nuclear world, trying to rebuild society from the ashes. More than a century after the bombs fell, you’re fighting a losing battle to keep your beloved Arizona alive. Then the self-proclaimed Patriarch of Colorado radios, promising aid if you'll do a job he can only entrust to an outsider—rescue his land from the ambitions of his three bloodthirsty children."
[...]
Note: for the Linux version, it's been reported that on AMD GPUs you may need to turn off Ambient Occlusion to prevent graphical glitches.
-
Godot Engine - Release candidate: Godot 3.2.4 RC 1
After 4 months of development it's time to aim for the 3.2.4 stable release to bring the numerous new features and even more important bug fixes to all Godot users.
So here's a first Release Candidate to get broader testing of everything that has been iterated upon in the past 6 beta builds.
You can try it live with the online version of the Godot editor updated for this release.
-
