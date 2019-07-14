IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Data Privacy Day is a celebrated reminder of how to protect your privacy and draw awareness on how to stay safe in a digital world. With a new year we can take Data Privacy Day to reflect and develop a renewed focus on privacy.
-
Developers of any age who are seeking to advance their skills — especially in AI — can earn several new professional certificates through the IBM Developer Skills Network.
Kautilya Katariya of Northampton, U.K., was recently granted a programming Guinness World Record at the age of 6 years and 346 days old, making him the youngest Python programmer. Courses from the IBM Developer Skills Network helped make this possible.
[...]
Tanmay started his journey as a developer by coding at the age of 5. His love of computer science has led him to become an AI expert. He has created multiple apps and even published a book called Hello Swift!: iOS app programming for kids and other beginners.
-
KubeSummit 2021 brings together adopters, developers, and practitioners to collaborate virtually.
-
IBM Bayesian Optimization Accelerator (BOA) is a do-it-yourself toolkit to apply state-of-the-art Bayesian inferencing techniques and obtain optimal solutions for complex, real-world design simulations without requiring deep machine learning skills. Fascinating results have been achieved by using this tool on chip design, drug discovery, Formula 1 car design, and even wine quality optimization.
What follows is a hypothetical conversation between an IBM researcher and his intern about the Bayesian optimization method, IBM differentiation, its ease of use, and how IBM Lab Services is helping organizations take advantage of this innovative solution.
-
Do you ever stop and wonder who are the inventors behind the things you interact with during your everyday life? Everything you touch began life as an idea but you likely don’t give much thought to the people and, more importantly, stories behind those ideas. For season six of Red Hat’s award-winning podcast, Command Line Heroes, we set out to shine a light on some of the lesser-known inventors who have helped shape our world.
As we approach Black History Month, we invite you to explore the latest season. Each episode highlights a Black inventor who has created technology that has become commonplace in our lives but their name may not be well known. From the PC monitor and the text-to-donate function to cartridge-based video games and GPS, these inventors faced unfair hiring practices, unequal education opportunities, and more to bring their ideas to life and pave the way for future technological advances.
By speaking to the inventors themselves, their friends and families, as well as industry experts to weigh in on the importance of their contributions, this season of Command Line Heroes goes deeper into the epic stories of these modern-day superheroes, without which our lives wouldn’t be the same.
Microsoft Infiltration in Linux Foundation and Beyond (Speaking for the People That It is Attacking)
-
JP: Hey, I’ve actually used the USB over IP driver when I worked at Microsoft on Azure.
-
4 Ways to Improve Your Open Source Strategy [Ed: Boosting lots of Microsoft employees like they're not key authorities and experts on the very thing they're attacking]
These changes mean that organizations “should take a thoughtful approach to how to adopt, integrate, and use open source in their organizations,” says Kevin Casey at the Enterprisers Project. However, as the TODO Group notes, “the majority of companies that use open source do not necessarily understand the benefits to their organization and do not have a strategy aligned with their business needs.”
-
The Open Source Software Foundation (OpenSSF) officially launched on August 3, 2020. In this article, we’ll look at why the OpenSSF was formed, what it’s accomplished in its first six months, and its plans for the future.
The world depends on open source software (OSS), so OSS security is vital. Various efforts have been created to help improve OSS security. These efforts include the Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII) in the Linux Foundation, the Open Source Security Coalition (OSSC) founded by the GitHub Security Lab, and the Joint Open Source Software Initiative (JOSSI) founded by Google and others.
It became apparent that progress would be easier if these efforts merged into a single effort. The OpenSSF was created in 2020 as a merging of these three groups into “a cross-industry collaboration that brings together leaders to improve the security of open source software (OSS).”
Mozilla: Firefox, Tor Browser/Tails, and Rust
-
The Mozilla Foundation has scorched a pair of monstrosities in the new version 85 of its Firefox browser.
The big target is supercookies which, as explained by Mozilla privacy engineer Steven Englehardt and senior product manager for Firefox privacy and security Arthur Edelstein, are very nasty trackers indeed because they exploit best-practice browser behaviour to offer tracking that goes beyond both that allowed by “official” Cookies and privacy laws.
“Like all web browsers, Firefox shares some internal resources between websites to reduce overhead,” the pair explain, before offering up the Firefox cache as an example of this approach at work. “If the same image is embedded on multiple websites, Firefox will load the image from the network during a visit to the first website and on subsequent websites would traditionally load the image from the browser’s local image cache (rather than reloading from the network).”
-
Firefox 85 declares war on supercookies, enables link preloading and adds improved developer tools (just in time, since Google's playing games with Chromium users again).
[...]
At some point I'll get around to writing a upstreamable patch and then we won't have to keep carrying the diff around.
-
On behalf of Mozilla’s Data group, I’m happy to announce the availability of the first milestone of the Glean Dictionary, a project to provide a comprehensive “data dictionary” of the data Mozilla collects inside its products and how it makes use of it.
[...]
Part of the vision of this project is to act as a showcase for Mozilla’s practices around lean data and data governance: you’ll note that every metric and ping in the Glean Dictionary has a data review associated with it — giving the general public a window into what we’re collecting and why.
-
The COVID 19 crisis increased our reliance on technology and accelerated tech disruption and innovation, as we innovated to fight the virus and cushion the impact. Nowhere was this felt more keenly than in the African region, where the number of people with internet access continued to increase and the corresponding risks to their privacy and data protection rose in tandem. On the eve of 2021 Data Privacy Day, we take stock of the key issues that will shape data and privacy in the Africa region in the coming year.
-
Tor Browser 10.0.9 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This release updates Firefox to 78.7.0esr for desktop and Firefox for Android to 85.1.0. This release includes important security updates to Firefox for Desktop, and similar important security updates to Firefox for Android.
-
The Inter-Process Communication (IPC) Layer within Firefox provides a cornerstone in Firefox’ multi-process Security Architecture. Thus, eliminating security vulnerabilities within the IPC Layer remains critical. Within this blogpost we survey and describe the different communication methods Firefox uses to perform inter-process communication which hopefully provide logical entry points to effectively fuzz the IPC Layer in Firefox.
Programming/Development Leftovers
-
I am a big advocate of learning multiple programming languages. That's mostly because I tend to get bored with the languages I use the most. It also teaches me new and interesting ways to approach programming.
-
The --write-out (or -w for short) curl command line option is a gem for shell script authors looking for more information from a curl transfer. Experienced users know that this option lets you extract things such as detailed timings, the response code, transfer speeds and sizes of various kinds. A while ago we even made it possible to output JSON.
-
Daniel Stenberg: What if GitHub is the devil? [Ed: Daniel Stenberg of Curl trying to defend outsourcing his project to Microsoft... and to a proprietary software monopoly]
While git is open source, GitHub is a proprietary system. But the thing is that even if we would go with a competitor and get our code hosting done elsewhere, our code would still be stored on a machine somewhere in a remote server park we cannot physically access – ever. It doesn’t matter if that hosting company uses open source or proprietary code. If they decide to switch off the servers one day, or even just selectively block our project, there’s nothing we can do to get our stuff back out from there.
We have to work so that we minimize the risk for it and the effects from it if it still happens.
A proprietary software platform holds our code just as much hostage as any free or open source software platform would, simply by the fact that we let someone else host it. They run the servers our code is stored on.
-
Following the LLVM 12 code branching earlier this week, the first release candidate of the forthcoming LLVM 12.0 is now available for testing.
As noted in that earlier article, LLVM 12 is bringing many big ticket items like the x86-64 microarchitecture feature level support in conjunction with the GCC/GNU camp, Intel Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids support, initial AMD Zen 3 support, squaring away C++20 support, and improvements to Clangd and other LLVM toolchain components. LLVM 12 is shaping up to be another great half-year update to this open-source compiler toolchain that is widely used throughout the industry.
-
I work at Red Hat on the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC). In GCC 10, I added the new -fanalyzer option, a static analysis pass for identifying various problems at compile-time, rather than at runtime. The initial implementation was aimed at early adopters, who found a few bugs, including a security vulnerability: CVE-2020-1967. Bernd Edlinger, who discovered the issue, had to wade through many false positives accompanying the real issue. Other users also managed to get the analyzer to crash on their code.
I’ve been rewriting the analyzer to address these issues in the next major release, GCC 11. In this article, I describe the steps I’m taking to reduce the number of false positives and make this static analysis tool more robust.
-
We are proud to announce that Qt Online Installer and Maintenance Tool 4.0.1-1 have been released today. This version allows open-source users to select a mirror to download packages and their metadata. In addition, a bunch of fixes have been done to the installer UI.
-
Eiffel is an object-oriented programming language designed by Bertrand Meyer (an object-orientation proponent and author of Object-Oriented Software Construction) and Eiffel Software.
-
-
SciPy is a collection of Python libraries for scientific and numerical computing. Nearly every serious user of Python for scientific research uses SciPy. Since Python is popular across all fields of science, and continues to be a prominent language in some areas of research, such as data science, SciPy has a large user base. On New Year's Eve, SciPy announced version 1.6 of the scipy library, which is the central component in the SciPy stack. That release gives us a good opportunity to delve into this software and give some examples of its use.
What is SciPy?
The name SciPy refers to a few related ideas. It is used in the titles of several international conferences related to the use of Python in scientific research. It is also the name of the scipy library, which contains modules for use in various areas of scientific and numerical computing.
-
In mathematics, there’s a concept called set-builder notation, also called set comprehension. Inspired by this principle, Python offers list comprehensions, too. In fact, the Python list comprehension is one of the defining features of the language. It allows us to create concise, readable code that outperforms the uglier alternatives like for loops or using map().
We’ll first look at the most well-known type: list comprehensions. Once we’ve got a good grasp of how they work, you’ll also learn about set comprehensions and dictionary comprehensions.
Recent comments
1 min ago
3 min 35 sec ago
7 min 36 sec ago
10 min 11 sec ago
42 min 31 sec ago
1 hour 13 min ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago