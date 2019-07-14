Floodgap sites are down because someone did a mass attack on NetSol (this also attacked Perl.com and others). I'm working to resolve this. More shortly.

The last yearly report of Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) documents its main achievements during 2020. At least two of them, namely the campaign for European public code and the one about Users freedom, and routers, deserve the greatest attention by the general public.

Speakers interested to submit a talk, panel or workshop please propose your session before 4th February (soft deadline). We want to learn from you how to solve the challenges of our time with Open Technologies!

The FOSSASIA Summit 2021 will take place ONLINE this year. The event will spread out over the week of March 13 – 21 and will run on our own open source virtual event platform ‘eventyay’.

Very impressed with LCA's organization; a nice video on how to setup your presentation AV locally well in advance, very clear communication on the infrastructure, background chat and green rooms for speakers, tech-checks well in advance, and also minutes in advance, clear scheduling with helpful count-down and music between talks, smooth speaker introductions, hand-over and questions; polished. Using proprietary Discord and StreamYard hopefully a transient tactic to quickly deliver something good for FLOSS in 2021. Overall - an amazingly well done conference, great work!

Who’s going to nag when this is all done in the open; when the open source movers are the implementers of the de-facto implementations; when they keep piling the standards until nobody can follow them.

GNN's tips for surviving Cabin Fever and Coding from Home, Self-host a password manager on OpenBSD, Preliminary OpenBSD Support added to OBS, Dan's CURL tip of the Day, List of some Shell goodies for OpenBSD, and more

Most Linux users know vim as a text editor that descended from vi. It can also function as a tool for encrypting text files. In this post, we examine how this is done and how to reverse the process.

Technology is a medium that enables us to achieve things in life, ideally in a pleasant way. In the software world, operating systems, programming languages and application frameworks are the tools of the trade. But you need the right tool for the right job. If you’re thinking about writing or porting your code to snaps, there are some interesting things you should consider before you commit yourself.

The number of domains powered by these web servers also fell this month. Microsoft observed the largest drop of 2.2 million domains, while nginx and Apache lost 903,000 and 303,000. This resulted in a small loss of market share for all three, the largest drop being seen by Microsoft which fell 0.8 percentage points to 6.3%.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Considering privacy in a work from home world Data Privacy Day is a celebrated reminder of how to protect your privacy and draw awareness on how to stay safe in a digital world. With a new year we can take Data Privacy Day to reflect and develop a renewed focus on privacy.

6-year-old Guinness World Record programmer completes IBM AI certification Developers of any age who are seeking to advance their skills — especially in AI — can earn several new professional certificates through the IBM Developer Skills Network. Kautilya Katariya of Northampton, U.K., was recently granted a programming Guinness World Record at the age of 6 years and 346 days old, making him the youngest Python programmer. Courses from the IBM Developer Skills Network helped make this possible. [...] Tanmay started his journey as a developer by coding at the age of 5. His love of computer science has led him to become an AI expert. He has created multiple apps and even published a book called Hello Swift!: iOS app programming for kids and other beginners.

Submit a talk to KubeSummit 2021 India South Asia Virtual KubeSummit 2021 brings together adopters, developers, and practitioners to collaborate virtually.

Introducing IBM Bayesian Optimization Accelerator IBM Bayesian Optimization Accelerator (BOA) is a do-it-yourself toolkit to apply state-of-the-art Bayesian inferencing techniques and obtain optimal solutions for complex, real-world design simulations without requiring deep machine learning skills. Fascinating results have been achieved by using this tool on chip design, drug discovery, Formula 1 car design, and even wine quality optimization. What follows is a hypothetical conversation between an IBM researcher and his intern about the Bayesian optimization method, IBM differentiation, its ease of use, and how IBM Lab Services is helping organizations take advantage of this innovative solution.

Command Line Heroes profiles eight Black tech inventors you (probably) haven’t heard of that changed the world Do you ever stop and wonder who are the inventors behind the things you interact with during your everyday life? Everything you touch began life as an idea but you likely don’t give much thought to the people and, more importantly, stories behind those ideas. For season six of Red Hat’s award-winning podcast, Command Line Heroes, we set out to shine a light on some of the lesser-known inventors who have helped shape our world. As we approach Black History Month, we invite you to explore the latest season. Each episode highlights a Black inventor who has created technology that has become commonplace in our lives but their name may not be well known. From the PC monitor and the text-to-donate function to cartridge-based video games and GPS, these inventors faced unfair hiring practices, unequal education opportunities, and more to bring their ideas to life and pave the way for future technological advances. By speaking to the inventors themselves, their friends and families, as well as industry experts to weigh in on the importance of their contributions, this season of Command Line Heroes goes deeper into the epic stories of these modern-day superheroes, without which our lives wouldn’t be the same.