today's howtos

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 29th of January 2021 01:26:47 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • Bless: Linux hex editor installation [Guide]

    Bless is a hex editor for Linux and Windows. It is a high quality, full-featured editor written in the mono programming language. Bless comes packed with excellent features that anyone looking for a hex editor on Linux will love. Here’s how to install it on Linux.

  • Ubuntu: list installed packages [Guide]

    If you’re an Ubuntu user, you will want to view all of the programs installed on your computer at some point. The trouble is, Ubuntu doesn’t exactly make this easy for new users. There aren’t any official tools pre-installed with Ubuntu that new users can use to view installed packages.

  • How to record your screen and take screenshots on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at a brand new feature in Chrome OS (arrived in Chrome OS 88), and that is a native screen recorder and revamped screenshot taker. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

    If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

  • How to install and use ClamAV on Ubuntu Server 20.04 - TechRepublic

    Linux is a very secure platform. However, that doesn't mean it's invulnerable to malware and other types of attacks. Because of that, you must take every precaution possible to prevent and/or detect issues.

    One of the many things you can do is install and use ClamAV, which is an open source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats. ClamAV is reliable, free, and easy to use.

    I'm going to walk you through the installation of ClamAV on Ubuntu Server 20.04. Once installed, we'll test it against the well-known Eicar test file and then we'll set up an automated task to run the scans.

  • How To Install PyCharm on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PyCharm on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, PyCharm is an intelligent plus fully-featured IDE for Python developed by JetBrains. This also provides support with regard to Javascript, Typescript, and CSS, etc. You can furthermore extend PyCharm features simply by using plugins. By making use of PyCharm plugins you may also get support with regard to frameworks like Django, Flask. We can also make use of PyCharm for other development languages like HTML, SQL, Javascript, CSS, and even more.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of PyCharm Community Edition on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

today's leftovers

  • Cribl Achieves Amazon Linux 2 Ready Designation
  • January 2021 Web Server Survey [Ed: Microsoft IIS share collapses another 4 percent in just one month. They're going nowhere fast.]

    The number of domains powered by these web servers also fell this month. Microsoft observed the largest drop of 2.2 million domains, while nginx and Apache lost 903,000 and 303,000. This resulted in a small loss of market share for all three, the largest drop being seen by Microsoft which fell 0.8 percentage points to 6.3%.

  • Ubuntu Blog: Want to publish a snap? Here’s a list of dos and don’ts

    Technology is a medium that enables us to achieve things in life, ideally in a pleasant way. In the software world, operating systems, programming languages and application frameworks are the tools of the trade. But you need the right tool for the right job. If you’re thinking about writing or porting your code to snaps, there are some interesting things you should consider before you commit yourself.

  • Using the vim editor in Linux to quickly encrypt and decrypt files

    Most Linux users know vim as a text editor that descended from vi. It can also function as a tool for encrypting text files. In this post, we examine how this is done and how to reverse the process.

  • BSD Now 387: OpenBSD Broadcast Studio

    GNN's tips for surviving Cabin Fever and Coding from Home, Self-host a password manager on OpenBSD, Preliminary OpenBSD Support added to OBS, Dan's CURL tip of the Day, List of some Shell goodies for OpenBSD, and more

  • A Peek Into The Future Of Distros

    Who’s going to nag when this is all done in the open; when the open source movers are the implementers of the de-facto implementations; when they keep piling the standards until nobody can follow them.

  • 2021-01-24 Saturday

    Very impressed with LCA's organization; a nice video on how to setup your presentation AV locally well in advance, very clear communication on the infrastructure, background chat and green rooms for speakers, tech-checks well in advance, and also minutes in advance, clear scheduling with helpful count-down and music between talks, smooth speaker introductions, hand-over and questions; polished. Using proprietary Discord and StreamYard hopefully a transient tactic to quickly deliver something good for FLOSS in 2021. Overall - an amazingly well done conference, great work!

  • FOSSASIA Summit 2021 Call for Speakers and Projects

    The FOSSASIA Summit 2021 will take place ONLINE this year. The event will spread out over the week of March 13 – 21 and will run on our own open source virtual event platform ‘eventyay’.

    Speakers interested to submit a talk, panel or workshop please propose your session before 4th February (soft deadline). We want to learn from you how to solve the challenges of our time with Open Technologies!

  • Your money, your public software. And router too

    The last yearly report of Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) documents its main achievements during 2020. At least two of them, namely the campaign for European public code and the one about Users freedom, and routers, deserve the greatest attention by the general public.

Security Leftovers

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Considering privacy in a work from home world

    Data Privacy Day is a celebrated reminder of how to protect your privacy and draw awareness on how to stay safe in a digital world. With a new year we can take Data Privacy Day to reflect and develop a renewed focus on privacy.

  • Accelerate your Transformation Journey with Red Hat
  • Intro to IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Services
  • 6-year-old Guinness World Record programmer completes IBM AI certification

    Developers of any age who are seeking to advance their skills — especially in AI — can earn several new professional certificates through the IBM Developer Skills Network. Kautilya Katariya of Northampton, U.K., was recently granted a programming Guinness World Record at the age of 6 years and 346 days old, making him the youngest Python programmer. Courses from the IBM Developer Skills Network helped make this possible. [...] Tanmay started his journey as a developer by coding at the age of 5. His love of computer science has led him to become an AI expert. He has created multiple apps and even published a book called Hello Swift!: iOS app programming for kids and other beginners.

  • Submit a talk to KubeSummit 2021 India South Asia Virtual

    KubeSummit 2021 brings together adopters, developers, and practitioners to collaborate virtually.

  • Introducing IBM Bayesian Optimization Accelerator

    IBM Bayesian Optimization Accelerator (BOA) is a do-it-yourself toolkit to apply state-of-the-art Bayesian inferencing techniques and obtain optimal solutions for complex, real-world design simulations without requiring deep machine learning skills. Fascinating results have been achieved by using this tool on chip design, drug discovery, Formula 1 car design, and even wine quality optimization. What follows is a hypothetical conversation between an IBM researcher and his intern about the Bayesian optimization method, IBM differentiation, its ease of use, and how IBM Lab Services is helping organizations take advantage of this innovative solution.

  • Command Line Heroes profiles eight Black tech inventors you (probably) haven’t heard of that changed the world

    Do you ever stop and wonder who are the inventors behind the things you interact with during your everyday life? Everything you touch began life as an idea but you likely don’t give much thought to the people and, more importantly, stories behind those ideas. For season six of Red Hat’s award-winning podcast, Command Line Heroes, we set out to shine a light on some of the lesser-known inventors who have helped shape our world. As we approach Black History Month, we invite you to explore the latest season. Each episode highlights a Black inventor who has created technology that has become commonplace in our lives but their name may not be well known. From the PC monitor and the text-to-donate function to cartridge-based video games and GPS, these inventors faced unfair hiring practices, unequal education opportunities, and more to bring their ideas to life and pave the way for future technological advances. By speaking to the inventors themselves, their friends and families, as well as industry experts to weigh in on the importance of their contributions, this season of Command Line Heroes goes deeper into the epic stories of these modern-day superheroes, without which our lives wouldn’t be the same.

Microsoft Infiltration in Linux Foundation and Beyond (Speaking for the People That It is Attacking)

  • Interview with Shuah Khan, Kernel Maintainer & Linux Fellow [Ed: The Linux Foundation is infested with Microsoft. People who came from Microsoft and now control the public face of 'Linux'.]

    JP: Hey, I’ve actually used the USB over IP driver when I worked at Microsoft on Azure.

  • 4 Ways to Improve Your Open Source Strategy [Ed: Boosting lots of Microsoft employees like they're not key authorities and experts on the very thing they're attacking]

    These changes mean that organizations “should take a thoughtful approach to how to adopt, integrate, and use open source in their organizations,” says Kevin Casey at the Enterprisers Project. However, as the TODO Group notes, “the majority of companies that use open source do not necessarily understand the benefits to their organization and do not have a strategy aligned with their business needs.” 

  • Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF): Reflection and Future [Ed: OpenSSF has been put at the hands of a back doors company that attacks Free software]

    The Open Source Software Foundation (OpenSSF) officially launched on August 3, 2020. In this article, we’ll look at why the OpenSSF was formed, what it’s accomplished in its first six months, and its plans for the future. The world depends on open source software (OSS), so OSS security is vital. Various efforts have been created to help improve OSS security. These efforts include the Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII) in the Linux Foundation, the Open Source Security Coalition (OSSC) founded by the GitHub Security Lab, and the Joint Open Source Software Initiative (JOSSI) founded by Google and others. It became apparent that progress would be easier if these efforts merged into a single effort. The OpenSSF was created in 2020 as a merging of these three groups into “a cross-industry collaboration that brings together leaders to improve the security of open source software (OSS).”

