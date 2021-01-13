today's howtos
Redshift is a tool that is used to adjust the color temperature of your screen according to your surroundings. The color temperature adapts to the time of the day. A different color temperature is set for the night and daytime. It applies a red hue or redness effect to your screen or graphical display. This helps reduce eye strain and lessen the risk of delayed sleep in case you are working in front of the screen at night. This guide touches base on how to install and use Redshift on Ubuntu 20.04.
You might have just started building your dynamic web application in PHP, and you want to set up the LAMP Stack. LAMP term comes from the Linux Operating System, Apache server, MySQL database, and PHP language. Let’s get started with the installation of LAMP Stack on Ubuntu 20.04.
Any Linux distro can be described as a combination of the Linux kernel and various packages on top. The system devs have to decide which packages can be available from the official repositories. Fedora is no different. It follows a set of rules when it comes to supporting packages through the official Fedora repos...
In this guide, we will see various ways to configure various network operations on the Debian system. Although this guide is for the Debian system, most operations should run on other Debian based systems like Ubuntu and other Linux operating systems as well.
Docker is an on-demand technology these days as many big companies are using it to reduce their workloads. It is used for building, packaging, and deploying applications on top of container technology. Docker can run a high resource utilization application with minimum resource usage. The hypervisor-based virtualization requires lots of resources by installing an entire operating system, whereas Docker uses very lightweight and scalable containers to run applications.
OpenStack is an open-source cloud platform that provides infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) for private, public, and hybrid cloud computing. OpenStack Foundation manages and develops the OpenStack project. The OpenStack provides a wide range of services for processing, storage, and networking inside a data center.
OpenStack has full capability to deploy virtual machines (VMs) and handle various tasks required for managing a cloud environment. With its horizontal scaling feature, it can spin up more as per requirement.
One of the important features of OpenStack is that it an open-source software. Microstack is a tool for installing the OpenStack environment in a very easy way. If you have previously gone through the custom steps of installing OpenStack, you might see the real pain of customizing and configuring various installation steps. But with Microstack, it is simply 2-3 steps of the process. In this guide, we have used the Microstack based variant of OpenStack. You can use any other way to install OpenStack, but with Microstack, things got very simple.
Most of us, while looking to buy a new smartphone, tablet, or any electronics gadget we see the term “ARM vXXX” processor in the specifications list. But we hardly bother to know what is an ARM processor. So in this guide, we will explore in brief ARM processors.
Alpine 3.13.1 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.13.1 of its Alpine Linux operating system.
Bless is a hex editor for Linux and Windows. It is a high quality, full-featured editor written in the mono programming language. Bless comes packed with excellent features that anyone looking for a hex editor on Linux will love. Here’s how to install it on Linux.
If you’re an Ubuntu user, you will want to view all of the programs installed on your computer at some point. The trouble is, Ubuntu doesn’t exactly make this easy for new users. There aren’t any official tools pre-installed with Ubuntu that new users can use to view installed packages.
Today we are looking at a brand new feature in Chrome OS (arrived in Chrome OS 88), and that is a native screen recorder and revamped screenshot taker. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Linux is a very secure platform. However, that doesn't mean it's invulnerable to malware and other types of attacks. Because of that, you must take every precaution possible to prevent and/or detect issues.
One of the many things you can do is install and use ClamAV, which is an open source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats. ClamAV is reliable, free, and easy to use.
I'm going to walk you through the installation of ClamAV on Ubuntu Server 20.04. Once installed, we'll test it against the well-known Eicar test file and then we'll set up an automated task to run the scans.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PyCharm on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, PyCharm is an intelligent plus fully-featured IDE for Python developed by JetBrains. This also provides support with regard to Javascript, Typescript, and CSS, etc. You can furthermore extend PyCharm features simply by using plugins. By making use of PyCharm plugins you may also get support with regard to frameworks like Django, Flask. We can also make use of PyCharm for other development languages like HTML, SQL, Javascript, CSS, and even more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of PyCharm Community Edition on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
