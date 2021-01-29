today's howtos How to Install and Use Redshift on Ubuntu 20.04 Redshift is a tool that is used to adjust the color temperature of your screen according to your surroundings. The color temperature adapts to the time of the day. A different color temperature is set for the night and daytime. It applies a red hue or redness effect to your screen or graphical display. This helps reduce eye strain and lessen the risk of delayed sleep in case you are working in front of the screen at night. This guide touches base on how to install and use Redshift on Ubuntu 20.04.

Set up LAMP(Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) Stack on Ubuntu 20.04 – Linux Hint You might have just started building your dynamic web application in PHP, and you want to set up the LAMP Stack. LAMP term comes from the Linux Operating System, Apache server, MySQL database, and PHP language. Let’s get started with the installation of LAMP Stack on Ubuntu 20.04.

How to Set up RPM Fusion on Fedora Linux? Any Linux distro can be described as a combination of the Linux kernel and various packages on top. The system devs have to decide which packages can be available from the official repositories. Fedora is no different. It follows a set of rules when it comes to supporting packages through the official Fedora repos...

Advanced Network Configuration in Debian 10 (Buster) – Linux Hint In this guide, we will see various ways to configure various network operations on the Debian system. Although this guide is for the Debian system, most operations should run on other Debian based systems like Ubuntu and other Linux operating systems as well.

Automatically Build Docker Images in Debian 10 (Buster) – Linux Hint Docker is an on-demand technology these days as many big companies are using it to reduce their workloads. It is used for building, packaging, and deploying applications on top of container technology. Docker can run a high resource utilization application with minimum resource usage. The hypervisor-based virtualization requires lots of resources by installing an entire operating system, whereas Docker uses very lightweight and scalable containers to run applications.

Configure OpenStack Network Service- Step By Step Guide – Linux Hint OpenStack is an open-source cloud platform that provides infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) for private, public, and hybrid cloud computing. OpenStack Foundation manages and develops the OpenStack project. The OpenStack provides a wide range of services for processing, storage, and networking inside a data center. OpenStack has full capability to deploy virtual machines (VMs) and handle various tasks required for managing a cloud environment. With its horizontal scaling feature, it can spin up more as per requirement. One of the important features of OpenStack is that it an open-source software. Microstack is a tool for installing the OpenStack environment in a very easy way. If you have previously gone through the custom steps of installing OpenStack, you might see the real pain of customizing and configuring various installation steps. But with Microstack, it is simply 2-3 steps of the process. In this guide, we have used the Microstack based variant of OpenStack. You can use any other way to install OpenStack, but with Microstack, things got very simple.

Difference Between ARM64, ARMel, and ARMhf – Linux Hint Most of us, while looking to buy a new smartphone, tablet, or any electronics gadget we see the term “ARM vXXX” processor in the specifications list. But we hardly bother to know what is an ARM processor. So in this guide, we will explore in brief ARM processors.

