Over the years, Microsoft Windows has had a lock on gaming. Most PC games are developed with Windows in mind. For Linux—and Linux distributions like Pop!_OS—this complicated matters. However, thanks to contributions from developers and engineers across the Linux community, gaming on Linux is now easier than ever. Read on for a fundamental guide on how to get the best gaming experience on Pop!_OS. Developed by Valve Software, Proton works through Steam Play to take games developed for Windows and translate their code into a language that’s compatible with Linux. To do this, it uses tools like DirectX Vulkan that would normally have to be installed and maintained by each user. Built from a fork of WINE, Proton translates Windows commands into code compatible with Linux systems, allowing games to launch and run smoothly. The end result for Linux users is the desired outcome: Buy the game, install it, and press play.

In prior years, this annual series covered individual apps. This year, we are looking at all-in-one solutions in addition to strategies to help in 2021. Welcome to day 19 of 21 Days of Productivity in 2021. Maintaining focus for a long period of time is difficult. And yet, we often find ourselves in situations where we have to work on a project for hours, or days, or even weeks at a time.

A Guide to systemd journal Maintenance [With Examples] Systemd comes with many built-in features to manage the system logs. In this guide, we explain how you can manage system journals, logs and take action on them such as rotating, archiving, and clear logs. We also explain the manual systems journal clean method and using config file changes.