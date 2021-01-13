Every Contribution Matters
GNOME is lucky to have a healthy mix of paid and volunteer contributors. Today’s post looks at how we can keep it that way.
I had some time free last summer and worked on something that crossed a number of project boundries. It was a fun experience. I also experienced how it feels to volunteer time on a merge request which gets ignored. That’s not a fun experience, it’s rather demotivating, and it got me thinking: how many people have had the same experience, and not come back?
I wrote a script with the Gitlab API to find open merge requests with no feedback, and I found a lot of them. I started to think we might have a problem.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 149 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
26 min 22 sec ago
46 min 32 sec ago
58 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
11 hours 32 min ago
11 hours 51 min ago
11 hours 54 min ago
11 hours 58 min ago
12 hours 46 sec ago