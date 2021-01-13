Language Selection

Android
Best Free Android Apps: Cx File Explorer – powerful file manager

This is a first in a new series of articles showcasing the best free Android apps. We’ve defined an eligibility criteria to guide us when selecting apps which is set out at the bottom of this article. Let’s kick off the series with a wonderful utility program. It’s called Cx File Explorer. As its name indicates, this is a file manager. There’s a plethora of file managers available for Android but the vast majority do not meet our eligibility criteria. What makes Cx File Explorer desirable? One of the essential cornerstones of a good file manager is the ability to manage the filesystem with the minimum of fuss and bother. Things like creating/deleting directories, moving and copying files should be actioned painlessly. Daily tasks of this nature are handled with aplomb by the program. Read more

Open source tools and tips for staying focused

In prior years, this annual series covered individual apps. This year, we are looking at all-in-one solutions in addition to strategies to help in 2021. Welcome to day 19 of 21 Days of Productivity in 2021. Maintaining focus for a long period of time is difficult. And yet, we often find ourselves in situations where we have to work on a project for hours, or days, or even weeks at a time. Read more

The System76 Guide to Gaming on Pop!_OS

Over the years, Microsoft Windows has had a lock on gaming. Most PC games are developed with Windows in mind. For Linux—and Linux distributions like Pop!_OS—this complicated matters. However, thanks to contributions from developers and engineers across the Linux community, gaming on Linux is now easier than ever. Read on for a fundamental guide on how to get the best gaming experience on Pop!_OS. Developed by Valve Software, Proton works through Steam Play to take games developed for Windows and translate their code into a language that’s compatible with Linux. To do this, it uses tools like DirectX Vulkan that would normally have to be installed and maintained by each user. Built from a fork of WINE, Proton translates Windows commands into code compatible with Linux systems, allowing games to launch and run smoothly. The end result for Linux users is the desired outcome: Buy the game, install it, and press play. Read more

A Guide to systemd journal Maintenance [With Examples]

Systemd comes with many built-in features to manage the system logs. In this guide, we explain how you can manage system journals, logs and take action on them such as rotating, archiving, and clear logs. We also explain the manual systems journal clean method and using config file changes. Read more

