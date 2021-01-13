Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 29th of January 2021 04:12:20 PM
HowTos
  • How To Git Add All Files

    When working on software projects, it is quite common for developers to add new files to their repositories.

    In some cases, you may want to change some of your existing files. In other cases, you may want to add untracked files to your repository.

    In both cases, you will need to use the same Git command : Git Add.

    In this tutorial, you will learn how you can easily add all your files to your Git repository.

  • Full Circle Magazine #165

    * Command & Conquer : LMMS
    * How-To : Python, Podcast Production, and Ventoy

  • How to Create a Linux VPS Server on ScalaHosting - LinuxBabe

    ScalaHosting is my recommended VPS (Virtual Private Server) provider for running email servers. This article is going to explain how to create a Linux VPS on ScalaHosting.

  • How To Check If GUI Is Installed In Linux From Commandline - OSTechNix

    The other day one of our blog follower tried to install Katoolin and it broke his Ubuntu machine. He couldn't get past the login screen. He somehow managed to recover his broken Ubuntu system without reinstalling it. However, this time his machine was booting on CLI mode only. It seems like the graphical DE has gone, but he is not so sure. He asked me that how could he find if GUI is there or not at this point. If you are ever in this situation, here are a few tips to check if GUI is installed in Linux from commandline.

  • Bash Shell: Replace a String With Another String In All Files Using sed and Perl -pie Options

    How do I replace a string with another string in all files using sed, Bash or Perl?The post Bash Shell: Replace a String With Another String In All Files Using sed and Perl -pie Options appeared first on nixCraft.

  • BASH Script Review Bash 2021 - YouTube

    Let's hang out and take a look at some cool scripts!

  • How to Install Ardour Audio Workstation 6.5 via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    This simple tutorial shows how to install the free audio workstation Ardour 6.5 in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and / or Linux Mint 20.x via PPA.

    Ardour 6.5 was released with support for plugins in Steinberg’s VST3 format, on Linux, Windows and macOS. As usual, there’s various bug fixes and improvements ranging from the minor to the extremely useful.

    The new release has been made into the main repositories for next Ubuntu 21.04. For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, a backport PPA by Ubuntu Studio packaging team now maintains the package.

  • How to Install Blender 3D in Ubuntu 20.04

    Blender 3D is a professional open-source 3D graphics and animation software. It has a rich feature set like animations, visual effects, 3D modeling, and motion graphics. It produces great results and is used in professional film production. It can be used on multiple different platforms and supports around 34 different languages. In this guide, I will show you how to install Blender 3D on Ubuntu 20.04. The same instructions will work also on a Mint 20 system.

  • Build Your Own Operating System

    Choose how you want your Operating System to look, packages it contains, and Nothing else! No Bloat, Spyware, or Big Tech!

  • How to check if bash variable defined in script - nixCraft

    need to set a bash environment variable called PURGEIMAGE and take specific actions in my script. For example, if PURGEIMAGE set, then purge images from CDN else just URL. I am going to call my script as PURGEIMAGE=yes ./purgecache.sh url1 url2. So how do I know if a bash variable set at the CLI and used in my bash script running on Linux or Unix-like systems?

  • How to create Cloudwatch alarms for an SNS Topic on AWS

    Cloudwatch to view and analyze metrics for SNS Topics we have in our account. Cloudwatch can give us better insight into the performance of our SNS topics. Cloudwatch provides NumberOfMessagesPublished, NumberOfNotificationsDelivered, NumberOfNotificationsFailed and many more metrics for SNS Topics. In this article, we will see steps to create an alarm for the "NumberOfNotificationsDelivered" metric for the existing SNS Topic. The "NumberOfNotificationsDelivered" gives insight into a number of messages delivered successfully from the SNS topics to subscribing endpoints.

    Before proceeding with this article, it is assumed that you already have an SNS Topic in the account. To create an alarm you must have a topic in the account. Also, if you want to get notified when the alarm is triggered, you must have an SNS Topic with a confirmed subscription to it.

  • How to install Network Security Toolkit | FOSS Linux

    Network Security Toolkit is one of the various distributions intended for Linux penetration testing. The core reason for existence is providing an open-source alternative for users to access network security applications under one roof. It is a simple look at the Network Security Toolkit as an aid for network administrators and security experts in general. It is also based on Fedora Linux.

    Network Security Toolkit can run on x86/x86_64 platforms and has a .iso image that is bootable. It is also open source and provides access to some of the best security applications. The number of security tools in the toolkit exceeds 125. Besides, there is a web user interface for users to access the tools and carry out the necessary configurations quickly, be it network related, administration, or even analysis related.

    As a network expert, you will find this tool superior in security breach analysis and an exemplary device to monitor traffic hitting the organization through the servers.

