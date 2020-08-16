Software: Hushboard, OMD, Open Tax Solver and More Hushboard Mutes Your Microphone While Typing - Linux Uprising Blog The PyGTK3 application sits in the tray, waiting for you to type, and as soon as you start typing it mutes your microphone. The Hushboard microphone icon displayed as a tray/appindicator changes depending on your microphone state: enabled or muted. The tray also allows you to pause Hushboard and quit the application. The small program is only 3 weeks old, and its description says this is "an app for Ubuntu", but it should work on other Linux distributions as well, as long as PulseAudio is used. In fact, the application is currently packaged for Arch Linux (AUR) and as a Snap package (which is supported across many Linux distributions). Note that to see the Hushboard tray icon when using the Gnome desktop, you must have an extension installed that provides this, like the AppIndicator and KStatusNotifierItem Support extension (this is installed by default on Ubuntu, there's no need to install anything else).

Linux monitoring tool: Install OMD on CentOS 6 In this tutorial, we will learn to install OMD on CentOS 6 & to use it. OMD or Open Monitoring Distribution is one of the best things that will make every System Admin’s day. OMD is an open-source server, network monitoring, Linux monitoring tool that comes bundled with a number of pre-installed monitoring applications.

Why and How to Do Your Taxes with Open Tax Solver Perhaps the biggest advantage of OTS is that it is the best way to protect the security of your data. You should be aware that, due to open back doors present on all Windows computers, it is simply not safe to store your data including bank accounts and passwords on a Windows computer. Because of this problem, many people have switched to the free and more secure Linux platform. Unlike many commercial programs, OTS is available in a version for use on Linux computers. (note: OTS is also available for Windows and Mac computers just in case you have not yet made the change to Linux).

qemu-sbuild-utils merged into sbuild qemu-sbuild-utils have been merged into sbuild and are now shipped as package sbuild-qemu. The executables have been renamed from qemu-sbuild-* to sbuild-qemu-*, to be consisent with the other utilities provided by sbuild. I may or may not have botched the transitional dummy package, but as the original package never migrated to testing (this was deliberate) and popcon was low, I'm confident that people will manage.

Games: Plague Inc: Evolved, Defold, Spacebase Startopia, Gravity in Space Plague Inc: The Cure is out now, free until 'COVID-19 is under control' Plague Inc: Evolved just got the biggest expansion it's ever seen with Plague Inc: The Cure. You can play it free right now too, as there's no cost until 'COVID-19 is under control'. Really great stuff from Ndemic Creations who worked together with global health organisations including the WHO, CEPI and GOARN. The idea here is to simulate how the world reacts to fight off a deadly disease so it's very much the opposite of what you do in the normal Plague Inc: Evolved. You can read more behind the scenes work on the CEPI website page for the game. It tries to keep to real science often, although there's often plenty that has to be simplified due to such a real thing being vastly complex.

Free cross-platform game engine Defold is now on Steam Looking to make games? Defold is a pretty great option that has wonderful cross-platform support and it's free too, available under a pretty open license (but not open source). With an editor that's available across Linux, macOS and Windows so you can develop anywhere you like. It can also export games to all three and HTML5, Android and iOS as well. A fully featured game engine, with the source code available to view if needed. "Defold is a completely free to use game engine for development of desktop, mobile and web games. There are no up-front costs, no licensing fees and no royalties. The source code is made available on GitHub with a developer-friendly license. The Defold editor runs on Windows, Linux and macOS and includes a code editor, debugger, profiler and advanced scene and UI editors. Game logic is written in Lua with the option to use native code to extend the engine with additional functionality. Defold is used by a growing number of developers to create commercial hits as well as games for game jams and in schools to teach game development. Defold is known for its ease of use and it is praised for its technical documentation and friendly community of developers."

Spacebase Startopia confirmed for launch on March 26 with Linux support | GamingOnLinux Kalypso Media and Realmforge Studios have now confirmed that Spacebase Startopia is now ready to launch on March 26. The delayed release will see it supported on Linux and we expect it to work well, considering the great work Realmforge did with Dungeons 3. Spacebase Startopia sells players the galactic dream: managing their very own donut-shaped space station. Overseen and assisted (when it feels like it) by the base's prickly on-board AI, players will play Commander to their floating home-away-from-home, kitting out the station's three unique decks with a variety of galactic gadgetry whilst tending to the wants and needs of a diverse array of vacationing extra-terrestrials. In multiplayer, up to 4 players can work together to build the galaxy's greatest getaway, or seek oblivion upon their rivals with daring feats of economic sabotage.

Gravity in Space is a highly unusual physics-based space shooter out in Early Access Here's your chance to try out the most unusual physics-based space action game I've ever seen. In Gravity in Space you fly around various weird maps filled with small planets, rocks and more in a tiny little spaceship you control with six degrees of freedom. Now available in Early Access and it will remain there for at least six to twelve months, it's actually quite surprising. The developer sent a copy for us to test early, and the control system and overall quirky uniqueness of it is thoroughly charming and like nothing else. The flight controls definitely take some getting used to as you swing your ship around various celestial bodies.

Dungeon crawling action-RPG Sword of the Necromancer is out now | GamingOnLinux After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the dungeon-crawling action-RPG Sword of the Necromancer is out now. "Turn your foes into allies using the forbidden powers of the Sword of the Necromancer and help Tama reach the dungeon's depths in order to gain enough power to bring Koko back from the dead. Gather a little army of monsters, equip yourself with weapons and relics and level up to take on the guardians that stand between you and your objective." [...] Sadly, the Linux version is currently a bit of a mess. They're using GameMaker Studio, which is somewhat notorious for not having the best Linux support overall. In this case though, the developer has bundled a ton of unnecessary dependencies which is causing issues so it won't launch on most Linux distributions right now.