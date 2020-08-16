Programming Leftovers
-
INN 2.6.4
INN 2.6.4 has been released. This is a bug fix and minor feature release over INN 2.6.2, and the upgrade should be painless. You can download the new release from ftp.isc.org or my personal INN pages. The latter also has links to the full changelog and the other INN documentation.
-
Configuration Database - Michael Jansen, Drive By Coding
I am about to release a new open source project. Unfortunately I am about to release it anytime soon now for at least one month. So to put some pressure on myself lets talk about it publicly.
My day-to-day job is no longer programming. Started there but slowly got into Build and Configuration Management, then Release Management and finally did some jobs as a deployer. You could say now I do anything AFTER the source code is ready. Build, Release, Deployment, Monitoring and Test Automation (CI/CD).
In the last years, perhaps even decade, the idea of using development techniques during all stages of the delivery pipeline became much more popular and gained a name: DevOps. I started from development so its kinda second nature to me to use version control, separate configuration from code and do testing. Ok … on the last part there is still room for improvement .
-
POSIX Socket with C Programming – Linux Hint
A POSIX Socket or simply a Socket is defined as a communication endpoint. For example, if two parties, A and B, intend to communicate with each other, then it will be required that both of these parties establish a connection between their respective endpoints. A socket provides the communicating parties with a gateway through which the messages travel. If we talk in terms of the client and server, then the job of the server-side socket will be to listen to the incoming connections, whereas the client-side socket will be responsible for connecting to the server-side socket. This article is intended to make the concept of POSIX socket with C programming much clearer.
-
POSIX Semaphores with C Programming – Linux Hint
POSIX refers to the Portable Interface of the OS, which is an IEEE standard, developed to assist portability of different applications. POSIX is an effort to build a common standardized version of UNIX through a collaboration of vendors. It would make porting apps among hardware platforms easier if they are effective. Hewlett-Packard is integrating POSIX into its licensed MPE/iX OS version 5.0 and HP/UXX version 10.0, respectively (its UNIX).
The POSIX standard has much more than ten parts, however, two are easily obtainable. POSIX.1 describes C programming interfaces (i.e., a system call library) for files, procedures, and I/O terminals. The C POSIX package library for POSIX platforms is a framework of the C standard library. This is established at the very same time as standard ANSI C. To make POSIX compliant with standard C, several attempts have been made. POSIX provides additional features to those implemented in standard C.
-
Posix Mutex with C Programming – Linux Hint
Today’s article will be focused on the usage of Posix Mutex with C programming in Linux Mint 20. However, before heading on to our main example, we would first like to clear out a few terminologies, so you can easily understand the example scenario that we will be sharing with you. In operating systems, the concept of threading is used extensively. Threads are basically sub-processes that are delegated with different tasks. You can consider the following example to understand the working of threads.
Suppose there is a main thread A, whose job is to calculate the sum of the variables w and y where w=x+1, and y=z+2. The values of the variables x and z are to be fetched by the user. In this scenario, we can create two threads, B and C. The job of thread B will be to take the value of the variable x from the user, increment it by 1, and save it in the variable w. The job of thread C will be to take the value of the variable z from the user, increment it by 2, and then save it in variable y. Finally, both of these threads will handover these results to the main thread A, which will then calculate their sum and display the final result.
-
Re-release Of Cro::RPC::JSON
For a couple of reasons I had to revamp the module and change it in a non-backward compatible way. To avoid bumping api again and because versions 0.1.0 and 0.1.1 contained a couple of serious enough problems, I considered it more reasonable to pull out these versions from CPAN. Not the best solution, of course, but neither one I was fully OK with.
-
ASCII score bars and a gorblimey command
Stack Overflow contributors proposed various solutions. I'll demonstrate two of them and then suggest a third.
-
Machine learning made easy with Python | Opensource.com
Naïve Bayes is a classification technique that serves as the basis for implementing several classifier modeling algorithms. Naïve Bayes-based classifiers are considered some of the simplest, fastest, and easiest-to-use machine learning techniques, yet are still effective for real-world applications.
Naïve Bayes is based on Bayes' theorem, formulated by 18th-century statistician Thomas Bayes. This theorem assesses the probability that an event will occur based on conditions related to the event. For example, an individual with Parkinson's disease typically has voice variations; hence such symptoms are considered related to the prediction of a Parkinson's diagnosis. The original Bayes' theorem provides a method to determine the probability of a target event, and the Naïve variant extends and simplifies this method.
-
