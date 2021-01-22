Language Selection

today's leftovers

Misc
  • Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Xfce overview | Light, simple, efficient. - YouTube

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Xfce and some of the applications pre-installed.

    In 1897, rumors swirled that the great American humorist, Samuel Clemens (a.k.a. Mark Twain) was ill. Eventually, rumors turned to belief that he had passed away. The English correspondent for the New York Journal, Frank Marshall, inquired of Twain whether this was true. Twain famously responded...

    [...]

    For these reasons, companies not only have to move faster, but they have to adopt processes and tooling that enable them to move faster — in order to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. That includes adopting cloud services that reduce the time to value, and adding other capabilities — like integration-as-code and CI/CD. At the end of the day, companies need to focus their energy on differentiated services that provide an advantage to their company. Moving to a more serviceful approach to developing and maintaining digital experiences is the pathway to a better and more agile online presence.

  • Infrastructure Is Not Dead, Just Disappearing from View

    The same can be said about infrastructure, writes Mark Hinkle at The New Stack. “As serverless grows, it’s not that infrastructure is dying; instead, it’s becoming more abstracted and out of sight.”

    “In fact, there is more infrastructure in use than ever, but the administration of those servers, routers and storages are being delegated to a smaller group of skilled administrators—helped by improved tools and automation,” says Hinkle, who is co-founder of TriggerMesh and former Executive Director of Node.js Foundation.

    Additionally, he says, “as we continue to move toward a services-based IT economy, we trade in self-administered servers for services, and delegate the administration of infrastructure to cloud providers.”

  • Production report episode 34: Wasabi

    Here is a video about the process of episode 34, with making-of, sharing my thought about Wasabi, the scenario and a new major story arc in preparation. I really hope this production report will give you a "backstage feeling" in my making of Pepper&Carrot episode 34. I'm sharing my sketches, storyboard and visual (without spoiling the next episode). This is the first time I'm writing a making-of article as a full video by the way. I try to adapt with the modern time to produce contents on Internet (and accept detailed articles published on blogs are probably not something read by newer generations). I'm not comfortable that much with the media with my heavy French accent and English mistakes, with the tone of work required by video-editing and then uploading; but I really think it's the best media to communicate a complex message and concepts with ease for the audience.

  • Let's Call The Whole Thing Off ·

    Some pronounce ‘Linux’ (the kernel) as ‘Lie-nucks’ and others say ‘Li-nucks’. Similarly many pronounce ‘Ubuntu’ (the Linux distribution) as ‘ooh-bun-too’ whereas the official pronunciation is ‘oo-boon-too’, but I’ve also heard ‘yoo-bun-too’ too. It goes further, some prefer to pronounce the hard ‘G’ in ‘GNOME’ (the desktop environment) as ‘guh-nome’ whereas others prounce it with a silent ‘g’ like a common garden ‘nome’. There’s countless examples.

  • Welcome to the January 2021 Friends of GNOME Update

    In December we worked with the Universidad Catolica in Paraguay to host a GNOME event. This event featured four sessions to help people get started in contributing to GNOME and finding a place in the GNOME community. This was a project of the University Outreach Initiative. If you’re interested in seeing an event at your university or participating in one, please contact the University Outreach Initiative.

  • [Arch Linux] PHP 8.0 and PHP 7 legacy packages are available

    The php package has been updated to version 8.0. Please refer to the upstream migration guide. As some applications are not compatible with PHP 8 yet we provide a php7 package which can be installed alongside version 8. Packages that depend on PHP reflect this update and will require php7 if needed. You might need to update your configuration accordingly.

  • Focal and 5.8 HWE kernel woes

    The Lubuntu support team has noticed some issues with the HWE kernel (5.8) on 20.04 and certain hardware. We have a post on our Discourse forum with information that we currently know. We will add more information to the post as we continue to get it.

  • Arduino Blog » Build your own Google Assistant using tinyML

    Smart speakers are amazing devices, able to answer a near-infinite array of questions, as well as offer a variety of AI services. As shown in this project write-up by Marcelo Rovai, you can emulate a Google Assistant with Raspberry Pi and ReSpeaker 2-Mics Pi HAT, which can be triggered to “wake” and respond to your voice queries with a physical button.

  • Cracks are showing in Enterprise Open Source's foundations

    The more corporate-friendly open source has become, the more power has been ceded to giant mega corporations. And who's to blame? Well, sadly, after some deep introspection, I have to admit maybe I'm a part of the problem!

    Anyways, these events are causing a lot of developers to second guess their dismissal of the open source 'licensing weirdos' who always yell about the importance of choosing the right license. But maybe they're onto something. Maybe blindly adopting permissive open source licenses to invite more corporate ownership isn't the right answer.

  • Open source leader in White House, Mapbox gets open source alternative, and more

    When President Joe Biden announced appointments to his administration, open source enthusiasts saw a familiar name. David Recordon, who has worked in open source as a developer and manager for nearly 20 years, joins the administration as the White House Director of Technology.

    Recordon is a familiar face in the White House: He previously served as the first Director of White House IT in the Obama administration. His agenda under Biden is expected to prioritize next-gen technologies like facial recognition and predictive analytics.

  • Open Source and the Mainframe with Rocket Software

    Open source enables developers to quickly create and deploy containers and business services across public and private infrastructures. Open source tools allow DevOps teams to harness the power of the mainframe.

  • [Older] Chris Cooper: Wait and Hope

    After 15 years, today is my final working day at Mozilla.

    When people leave Mozilla, they frequently exercise their privilege to send one final email to the entire company saying goodbye. I’ve elected not to do that and am instead posting my thoughts here. Call it hubris, but there aren’t many people left at Mozilla who can appreciate what 15 years means. Most of my colleagues have already moved on.

    2020 has been hard. Layoffs at Mozilla, and the threat of more layoffs, made this a particularly rough year. As a manager, putting on a brave face for others has left me emotionally spent at the end of every week. This is on top of the malaise associated with a decade of declining market share (and associated relevance) for Firefox.

    As I reach the end of my tenure at Mozilla, inevitably I look back to try to figure out what I could have done differently to make Mozilla more successful. Did I miss a window of opportunity somewhere to help Firefox succeed? Might this year have been avoided, or its impact softened?

    In broad strokes, sure, I could have worked longer or harder, pushed to get projects completed faster or to a higher standard. More specifically, if we had accelerated our transition from tinderbox to buildbot, or from buildbot to Taskcluster, could we have kept better pace with competitors? Maybe we could have recognized the scaling needs sooner and avoided migrating our entire continuous integration infrastructure twice?

  • Introducing the ScriptForge Basic Libraries

    ScriptForge libraries are an extensible and robust collection of macro scripting resources for LibreOffice to be invoked from user Basic macros. Users familiar with other BASIC macro variants often face hard times to dig into the extensive LibreOffice Application Programming Interface even for the simplest operations. By collecting most-demanded document operations in a set of easy to use, easy to read routines, users can now program document macros with much less hassle and get quicker results.

    ScriptForge abundant methods are organized in reusable modules that cleanly isolate Basic programming language constructs from ODF document content accesses and user interface(UI) features.

  • January GNU Spotlight with Mike Gerwitz: Twenty-three new releases

    23 new GNU releases in the last month (as of January 28, 2021):
    alive-2.0.3
    binutils-2.36
    bison-3.7.5
    ed-1.17
    findutils-4.8.0
    gama-2.13
    gnuastro-0.14
    gnupg-2.2.27
    gsasl-1.10.0
    guile-3.0.5
    help2man-1.47.17
    libgcrypt-1.9.0
    libsigsegv-2.13
    mailutils-3.11.1
    mit-scheme-11.0.91
    moe-1.11
    nano-5.5
    nettle-3.7
    parallel-20210122
    parted-3.4
    tar-1.33
    wget-1.21.1

  • Sci-Hub’s Fight Against Private Ownership of Knowledge

    For almost ten years now, the Kazakhstani programmer Alexandra Elbakyan has been publishing academic research on her online portal Sci-Hub, providing open access to papers that would otherwise be restricted behind paywalls. According to the platform, the number of hosted articles currently exceeds 85 million, making her a frequent target of copyright lawsuits. While she has her fair share of critics, Elbakyan has also been praised by numerous academics for her radical approach to democratising knowledge that is otherwise inaccessible to many.

    This interview was conducted by Hoçâ Cové-Mbede, a writer, graphic designer and cultural vector, who focuses on interviews-as-templates to explore topics fuelled by Silicon Valley criticism, guerilla media, surveillance aesthetics and technology + information. Cové-Mbede’s work has been featured on platforms such as the Institute of Network Cultures, The Wrong Biennale, TTT in Art & Science, The Quietus and Metal Magazine.

  • Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF): Reflection and Future

    The Open Source Software Foundation (OpenSSF) officially launched on August 3, 2020. In this article, we’ll look at why the OpenSSF was formed, what it’s accomplished in its first six months, and its plans for the future.

    The world depends on open source software (OSS), so OSS security is vital. Various efforts have been created to help improve OSS security. These efforts include the Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII) in the Linux Foundation, the Open Source Security Coalition (OSSC) founded by the GitHub Security Lab, and the Joint Open Source Software Initiative (JOSSI) founded by Google and others.

  • aicas, AVL, and Citos Join Automotive Grade Linux

    Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for connected car technologies, announces aicas, AVL, and Citos as new Bronze members.

    "The AGL ecosystem continues to grow globally with strong support from eleven automakers across Asia, Europe, and North America," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. "We look forward to working with all of our new members as the AGL platform continues to expand with a wide ecosystem of products and services that support it."

