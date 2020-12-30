today's howtos
-
How to create Ubuntu install USB
If you’ve ever wanted to install Ubuntu Linux but can’t figure out how to create an Ubuntu install USB, this guide is for you. Follow along as we go over the easiest ways to create an Ubuntu install USB.
-
Anydesk: Linux install instructions [Guide]
Anydesk is a remote desktop application for Linux, Windows, Mac, and other platforms. It claims to be the fastest and easiest to use, compared to other remote applications on the market. Here’s how to install it on Linux.
-
How to install Synfig Studio on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Synfig Studio, 2D animation software, on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Bash Tips and Tricks to Work Smarter in the Terminal - Make Tech Easier
As Linux users, it’s a special moment when we first open up a terminal and start working on the system in a way that’s most efficient, powerful, and flexible. However, your first foray into the terminal could potentially be intimidating, as all you’re greeted with is a blinking cursor and an endless world of possibilities. To help with that, we show you some Bash tips and tricks to work smarter, not harder, in the terminal.
-
How to Install and Configure Algo VPN Server on Ubuntu 20.04
Algo VPN is an open-source software bundle or set of Ansible script that is used to set up a WireGuard and IPsec VPN. It was designed by Trail of Bits to make the VPN installation process simple yet secure. Algo VPN allows you to connect from any device including, Windows, Linux, OSX, Android, and iOS. Algo VPN supports many cloud provides including, Amazon, Google cloud, Vultr, DigitalOcean, Scalway, Linode and OpenStack.
-
How to install Signal Messaging App on Ubuntu 20.04
The Signal messenger is a popular and secure person to person internet messaging that is used for both web and phone-based applications communications globally. Signal has well known due to the privacy it provides along with several custom encryption techniques. This security feature helps in keeping a close eye on the chats ensuring the privacy of the user. Today, the end-to-end encrypted protocols have become the most important feature in any messaging application, and Signal is no other exception. The application uses this protocol and does not share its application’s data with any other existing app. The most important thing I would like to tell is that it is also supported by Linux platforms. These all features discussed make this application a top choice of today’s users.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install the Signal messaging application on Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop.
-
Jamie McClelland: So... is Signal good or bad?
After Facebook updated their Whatsapp privacy policy, and a certain rich capitalist who doesn't like Facebook for reasons different then mine told the world to use Signal, Signal's downloads went up by 4,200%.
As often happens when something becomes popular, the criticisms start to fly!
For the record, I currently think promoting Signal is an important tactical strategy for the left. [I also think we should promote and install federated chat apps like conversations and element and delta chat whereever it is possible.]
-
Manage containers with Podman Compose - Fedora Magazine
Containers are awesome, allowing you to package your application along with its dependencies and run it anywhere. Starting with Docker in 2013, containers have been making the lives of software developers much easier.
-
Upgrading SUSE Linux Enterprise in the Public Cloud
A common question customers ask is how to properly upgrade SUSE Linux Enterprise instances in the public cloud. There are two different scenarios to take into consideration. The first scenario is when you want to perform a service pack upgrade of a SLES or SLES for SAP instance. For example, you want to upgrade from SLES 15 SP1 to SLES 15 SP2. The second scenario is when you want to perform a major release upgrade of a SLES or SLES for SAP instance. For example, you want to upgrade from SLES 12 SP4 to SLES 15 SP2. This post will detail how to accomplish these scenarios and, more importantly, discuss problems you may encounter or need to be aware of and some tips on validating your environment once the upgrade is complete.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 581 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games amd Wine 6.1 Status Update
today's howtos
New project uses rollups to build Linux-based decentralized computer
Layer-two project Cartesi has unveiled a rollup-centric design for its Cartesi Machine, a Linux-based virtual machine that would allow developers to run any type of computing application secured via blockchains. Cartesi’s design uses a slightly modified version of Optimistic Rollups, a layer-two technology developed within the Ethereum ecosystem, to power its virtual machine. In contrast with Optimism’s implementation, which uses this type of rollups primarily to maintain full compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts, Cartesi wants to offer a traditional development environment. The Cartesi virtual machine emulates a RISC-V microprocessor architecture, an open-source alternative to the ARM instruction set commonly used in smartphones or Apple’s M1-based computers. The RISC-V architecture allows running standard software environments based on Linux. For developers building on Cartesi, this means that smart contracts can be developed in virtually any language and development ecosystem, provided it is supported by Linux.
Volla Phone unboxing by Jolla-Devices, a phone which runs it all
Last year, a YouTube channel, Jolla-Devices, showcased two devices running on two different operating systems mentioned above. The one backers are getting though is the version with Google-free Android. However, the company promised a continued development of Sailfish OS on its device. What’s interesting about Volla Phone is the fact that you can actually pre-order a version with Ubuntu Touch, which by the way, is one of the most gorgeous Linux flavors out there. You can do this by visiting their German webshop.
Recent comments
2 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 45 min ago
6 hours 48 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 10 min ago
9 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 38 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 24 min ago
13 hours 35 min ago