Games amd Wine 6.1 Status Update
Civilization VI Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack out now | GamingOnLinux
Joining the list of DLC available for Civilization VI as part of the New Frontier Pass is the Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack that's now available with a big game update. Available to buy individually like the rest of the packs, or buy the New Frontier Pass to get access to all of them.
In addition to the new civilization and leaders details below, there's also the big new "Monopolies and Corporations" game mode. The whole idea here is to create industry around luxury resources to get powerful buffs, and eventually turn them into a full corporation to create products. If you manage to dominate a luxury resource you get a monopoly, which then gives addition tourism and gold. The idea of the mode is to give a little more fun and depth to the resources.
Tough city-building strategy game As Far As The Eye now supported on Linux | GamingOnLinux
As Far As The Eye is a strategy game that has you build a city, while also making you constantly move on before the world becomes submerged. It's tough and it's now available on Linux.
Developed by Unexpected with publishing from Goblinz Studio, Maple Whispering Limited it brings together city building, procedural generation and a whole lot of planning ahead. With limited resources and time against you, there's a constant need to prepare for the worst. This is no Civilization game and certainly not Cities Skylines either, this is a whole new breed. Originally released in September 2020, as of January 26 2021 it now supports Linux.
The Machinery game engine adds Linux support in Preview | GamingOnLinux
The Machinery, an upcoming game engine from people who previously worked on the likes of Stingray, Bitsquid, and Diesel engines released a new build with the first Preview of Linux support.
Joining the ranks of many game engines to offer it including Defold, Godot Engine, Unity, Unreal, Ren'Py and a great many more that would take too long to list. The team behind The Machinery certainly know what they're doing, given their previous work like Bitsquid / Stingray was used for some big games like Helldivers and Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide and more.
It's currently in Open Beta with the January 2021 (version 2021.1) going live that adds in (amongst other things) support for Linux in a Preview state.
Unlike other game engines, The Machinery seems to be selling itself on developers who want a ton of configuration. The developers mention about how it's "completely plugin-based" so you pick and choose all the parts of it you want to extend the editor and the engine as you see fit.
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 6.1 is now available.
What's new in this release (see below for details):
- Arabic text shaping.
- More WinRT support in WIDL.
- VKD3D version 1.2 is used for Direct3D 12.
- Support for Rosetta's memory layout on M1 Macs.
- Support for Thumb-2 mode on ARM.
- Various bug fixes.
Wine 6.1 Brings VKD3D 1.2 Support, Improvement For Apple M1 Macs With Rosetta - Phoronix
Following the release of Wine 6.0 stable earlier this month, Wine 6.1 is now available as the first bi-weekly development snapshot that will ultimately culminate with the Wine 7.0 stable release next year.
Coming out of the code freeze that has been in effect since early December, there is already a number of improvements to find with Wine 6.1 as this first development snapshot in the new series.
New project uses rollups to build Linux-based decentralized computer
Layer-two project Cartesi has unveiled a rollup-centric design for its Cartesi Machine, a Linux-based virtual machine that would allow developers to run any type of computing application secured via blockchains. Cartesi’s design uses a slightly modified version of Optimistic Rollups, a layer-two technology developed within the Ethereum ecosystem, to power its virtual machine. In contrast with Optimism’s implementation, which uses this type of rollups primarily to maintain full compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts, Cartesi wants to offer a traditional development environment. The Cartesi virtual machine emulates a RISC-V microprocessor architecture, an open-source alternative to the ARM instruction set commonly used in smartphones or Apple’s M1-based computers. The RISC-V architecture allows running standard software environments based on Linux. For developers building on Cartesi, this means that smart contracts can be developed in virtually any language and development ecosystem, provided it is supported by Linux.
Volla Phone unboxing by Jolla-Devices, a phone which runs it all
Last year, a YouTube channel, Jolla-Devices, showcased two devices running on two different operating systems mentioned above. The one backers are getting though is the version with Google-free Android. However, the company promised a continued development of Sailfish OS on its device. What’s interesting about Volla Phone is the fact that you can actually pre-order a version with Ubuntu Touch, which by the way, is one of the most gorgeous Linux flavors out there. You can do this by visiting their German webshop.
