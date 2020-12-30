Games amd Wine 6.1 Status Update Civilization VI Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack out now | GamingOnLinux Joining the list of DLC available for Civilization VI as part of the New Frontier Pass is the Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack that's now available with a big game update. Available to buy individually like the rest of the packs, or buy the New Frontier Pass to get access to all of them. In addition to the new civilization and leaders details below, there's also the big new "Monopolies and Corporations" game mode. The whole idea here is to create industry around luxury resources to get powerful buffs, and eventually turn them into a full corporation to create products. If you manage to dominate a luxury resource you get a monopoly, which then gives addition tourism and gold. The idea of the mode is to give a little more fun and depth to the resources.

Tough city-building strategy game As Far As The Eye now supported on Linux | GamingOnLinux As Far As The Eye is a strategy game that has you build a city, while also making you constantly move on before the world becomes submerged. It's tough and it's now available on Linux. Developed by Unexpected with publishing from Goblinz Studio, Maple Whispering Limited it brings together city building, procedural generation and a whole lot of planning ahead. With limited resources and time against you, there's a constant need to prepare for the worst. This is no Civilization game and certainly not Cities Skylines either, this is a whole new breed. Originally released in September 2020, as of January 26 2021 it now supports Linux.

The Machinery game engine adds Linux support in Preview | GamingOnLinux The Machinery, an upcoming game engine from people who previously worked on the likes of Stingray, Bitsquid, and Diesel engines released a new build with the first Preview of Linux support. Joining the ranks of many game engines to offer it including Defold, Godot Engine, Unity, Unreal, Ren'Py and a great many more that would take too long to list. The team behind The Machinery certainly know what they're doing, given their previous work like Bitsquid / Stingray was used for some big games like Helldivers and Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide and more. It's currently in Open Beta with the January 2021 (version 2021.1) going live that adds in (amongst other things) support for Linux in a Preview state. Unlike other game engines, The Machinery seems to be selling itself on developers who want a ton of configuration. The developers mention about how it's "completely plugin-based" so you pick and choose all the parts of it you want to extend the editor and the engine as you see fit.

Wine Announcement The Wine development release 6.1 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Arabic text shaping. - More WinRT support in WIDL. - VKD3D version 1.2 is used for Direct3D 12. - Support for Rosetta's memory layout on M1 Macs. - Support for Thumb-2 mode on ARM. - Various bug fixes.

Wine 6.1 Brings VKD3D 1.2 Support, Improvement For Apple M1 Macs With Rosetta - Phoronix Following the release of Wine 6.0 stable earlier this month, Wine 6.1 is now available as the first bi-weekly development snapshot that will ultimately culminate with the Wine 7.0 stable release next year. Coming out of the code freeze that has been in effect since early December, there is already a number of improvements to find with Wine 6.1 as this first development snapshot in the new series.

today's howtos How to create Ubuntu install USB If you’ve ever wanted to install Ubuntu Linux but can’t figure out how to create an Ubuntu install USB, this guide is for you. Follow along as we go over the easiest ways to create an Ubuntu install USB.

Anydesk: Linux install instructions [Guide] Anydesk is a remote desktop application for Linux, Windows, Mac, and other platforms. It claims to be the fastest and easiest to use, compared to other remote applications on the market. Here’s how to install it on Linux.

How to install Synfig Studio on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Synfig Studio, 2D animation software, on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Bash Tips and Tricks to Work Smarter in the Terminal - Make Tech Easier As Linux users, it’s a special moment when we first open up a terminal and start working on the system in a way that’s most efficient, powerful, and flexible. However, your first foray into the terminal could potentially be intimidating, as all you’re greeted with is a blinking cursor and an endless world of possibilities. To help with that, we show you some Bash tips and tricks to work smarter, not harder, in the terminal.

How to Install and Configure Algo VPN Server on Ubuntu 20.04 Algo VPN is an open-source software bundle or set of Ansible script that is used to set up a WireGuard and IPsec VPN. It was designed by Trail of Bits to make the VPN installation process simple yet secure. Algo VPN allows you to connect from any device including, Windows, Linux, OSX, Android, and iOS. Algo VPN supports many cloud provides including, Amazon, Google cloud, Vultr, DigitalOcean, Scalway, Linode and OpenStack.

How to install Signal Messaging App on Ubuntu 20.04 The Signal messenger is a popular and secure person to person internet messaging that is used for both web and phone-based applications communications globally. Signal has well known due to the privacy it provides along with several custom encryption techniques. This security feature helps in keeping a close eye on the chats ensuring the privacy of the user. Today, the end-to-end encrypted protocols have become the most important feature in any messaging application, and Signal is no other exception. The application uses this protocol and does not share its application’s data with any other existing app. The most important thing I would like to tell is that it is also supported by Linux platforms. These all features discussed make this application a top choice of today’s users. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install the Signal messaging application on Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop.

Jamie McClelland: So... is Signal good or bad? After Facebook updated their Whatsapp privacy policy, and a certain rich capitalist who doesn't like Facebook for reasons different then mine told the world to use Signal, Signal's downloads went up by 4,200%. As often happens when something becomes popular, the criticisms start to fly! For the record, I currently think promoting Signal is an important tactical strategy for the left. [I also think we should promote and install federated chat apps like conversations and element and delta chat whereever it is possible.]

Manage containers with Podman Compose - Fedora Magazine Containers are awesome, allowing you to package your application along with its dependencies and run it anywhere. Starting with Docker in 2013, containers have been making the lives of software developers much easier.

Upgrading SUSE Linux Enterprise in the Public Cloud A common question customers ask is how to properly upgrade SUSE Linux Enterprise instances in the public cloud. There are two different scenarios to take into consideration. The first scenario is when you want to perform a service pack upgrade of a SLES or SLES for SAP instance. For example, you want to upgrade from SLES 15 SP1 to SLES 15 SP2. The second scenario is when you want to perform a major release upgrade of a SLES or SLES for SAP instance. For example, you want to upgrade from SLES 12 SP4 to SLES 15 SP2. This post will detail how to accomplish these scenarios and, more importantly, discuss problems you may encounter or need to be aware of and some tips on validating your environment once the upgrade is complete.