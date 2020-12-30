Graphics: AMDVLK, NVIDIA, XWayland, Mesa and Intel
AMDVLK 2021.Q1.2 Brings More Radeon RX 6000 Series Optimizations
AMDVLK 2021.Q1.1 released near the beginning of the month with various "RDNA 2" optimizations while now AMDVLK 2021.Q1.2 is out in closing out the month and bringing more Big Navi optimizations.
Open-Source NVIDIA Changes Sent In For Linux 5.12 - Phoronix
Following NVIDIA RTX 30 open-source mode-setting support in Linux 5.11, the batch of feature changes slated for the Linux 5.12 kernel have now been submitted to DRM-Next.
With the effective cut-off of new feature material for the next kernel cycle being generally at the "-rc6" stage, this weekend marks the last general opportunity to get new feature work into DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.11-rc6 release on Sunday. After that initial Ampere kernel mode-setting for Nouveau went in late for Linux 5.11, a new batch of changes were sent in today by Red Hat's Ben Skeggs who continues to oversee this open-source NVIDIA DRM/KMS driver.
Xwayland 21.1.0 release schedule proposal
Per my plan discussed at https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/xorg/xserver/-/merge_requests/582, I'm proposing the following schedule: * February 3rd: Create xwayland-21.1 branch * February 17th: First release candidate * March 3rd: Second release candidate * March 17th: Final 21.1.0 release There may be more release candidates (or just one), depending on the feedback we get from testing. Let me know if you think any of these should be moved up or back. I've created an "xwayland-21.1.0" milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/xorg/xserver/-/milestones/11 This milestone should be set on issues / MRs which need to be addressed or at least considered before the 21.1.0 release.
XWayland 21.1 Planned For Release In Mid-March - Phoronix
Plans are moving forward for providing standalone XWayland packages that would ship the latest XWayland code for allowing X11 clients within Wayland environments, separate from X.Org Server releases as has been the bundling case to date.
Given the elusive X.Org Server 1.21 with no one stepping up to manage that release and get it shipped, Fedora / Red Hat is resorting to shipping standalone XWayland packages based on that X.Org Server Git code but only providing the XWayland bits. While the conventional X.Org Server code seldom seems improvements these days, the XWayland area does remain quite active with performance optimizations, new features, and other fixes.
[Mesa-dev] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 21.0.0-rc3
Hi list, I forgot to send out the announce email yesterday, sorry about that. Mesa 21.0.0-rc3 is now available for publich consumption, it contains lots of good fixes, please test and report any issues. Cheers, Dylan
Mesa 21.0 Gearing Up To Ship As Soon As Next Week For Latest Open-Source GPU Drivers - Phoronix
For those Linux gamers and other desktop users of the open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers with some extra time this weekend, Mesa 21.0-RC3 is now available for testing as what might be the last release candidate before officially releasing Mesa 21.0 as soon as next week.
With Mesa 21.0 having branched earlier in the quarter than usual and so far the release cycle playing out well, Mesa 21.0.0 could be out as soon as next week unless opting for Mesa 21.0-RC4 and in turn pushing the release back another week. Normally the new Mesa feature releases don't arrive until the end of the second month of the quarter or often the last month each quarter with delays, but this time around Mesa 21.0.0 is shaping up for an early February debut. This should also help lighten the load in ensuring Mesa 21.0 makes it into the likes of Ubuntu 21.04 in a timely manner.
Intel's Open-Source Compute Stack Continues Work Towards Multi-GPU Support - Phoronix
With Intel's Linux graphics driver being designed around their long history of integrated graphics, it has taken a lot of reworking over the past year in getting it ready for the concept of dedicated video memory as well as the prospects of multi-device support where the Intel kernel graphics driver may be dealing with two Intel GPUs on the same system -- an iGPU and dGPU or even multiple dGPUs, a concept never previously relevant to their driver code. Thus there has been some hiccups like currently needing to use virtualization with two kernels like in the instance of making use of Xe MAX graphics. All of that though is being worked through and with a mainline kernel in the hopefully not distant future will gracefully jive with multiple Intel graphics adapters.
