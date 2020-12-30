IBM, Red Hat, Fedora, Systemd and Oracle's RHEL Clone
-
Red Hat expands ways to access RHEL
Red Hat has announced a number of new updates coming to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to make it more accessible to developers and development teams.
“Just as in the past, we’re committed to making the RHEL ecosystem work for as broad a community as we can, whether it’s individuals or organizations seeking to run a stable Linux backend; community projects maintaining large CI/Build systems; open source developers looking toward “what’s next;” educational institutions, hardware, and software vendors looking to bundle solutions; or enterprises needing a rock-solid production platform,” Red Hat wrote in a post.
First, it is introducing a no-cost version for small production workloads. According to Red Hat, no-cost RHEL currently exists through the Red Hat Developer program, but the program’s terms limited it such that it could only be used by single-machine developers. Now, the no-cost RHEL can be used for up to 16 systems.
-
Popular mythology spread by IBM parrots elogind vs consolekit2 1.2.2
Thanks to the great work by Eric Koegel and Antoine Jacoutot we were not wrong again!
Parrots never think of what it is they say, they hear things (generally things are heard through highly paid and supported media that serve corporate and state interests) and reproduce the sound of them. Not that they are dumb, but they can’t process rational language based communication.
-
[Older] 2021 hardcore list of linux without elogind and other systemd tracking devices
This list is going to be short and there may be a sublist of distros with a medium strict standard. We shall explain what the object is, below the short list (which we hope the community will assist in making longer as we have not been able to currently review the work of every distro and fork.
-
4 open practices for a sustainable technology transition | Opensource.com
Free and open practices emerged with the idea of strengthening freedom for all users. The benefits of cooperative software development for common standards and higher code quality also became obvious. What seems unimaginable to many is developing a profitable business based on free and open practices. Nonetheless, over the past decade, multiple companies have demonstrated with great success how sustainable and open business models can look. Open Core, as one of the most well-known open business models, combines the practices of customization, transparency, and collaborative innovation, and has created a new way to involve users directly in core development.
Out of this, a new billion-dollar business methodology has emerged that provides the foundational infrastructure for our digital world. What initially seemed possible only for software development is now being applied to new domains, as can be seen in the development of semiconductors with the advent of the RISC-V initiative. Hundreds of organizations are working together to create an open ecosystem that will ensure free and open designs of computer architectures and processors in the future. The same mindset can be applied to other sustainable technologies that define our lives.
-
Fedora program update: 2021-04 – Fedora Community Blog
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! The mass rebuild is under way.
I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
-
When sysadmins collaborate: Attending and organizing a local community meetup | Enable Sysadmin
Innovation requires collaboration—and collaboration springs from sharing, whether it's simple Enable Sysadmin articles like this or through interactions in local meetups where we get a chance to connect and meet fellow sysadmins and SMEs to exchange insights, ideas and learn from each other. Through these exchanges, you will realize that you're not alone—some of your challenges are common across organizations, that most of the solutions are already out there waiting for you, and that you don't have to reinvent the wheel. No matter the situation, we've proven that there are creative ways to get connected, whether they be virtual or face-to-face.
As the world continues to react to the COVID-19 pandemic, many face-to-face events around the world were temporarily paused out of necessity for public safety. With vaccine deployment beginning to ramp up, a return to more in-person events could be on the horizon, once it becomes safe to do so.
In this article, I walk you through our personal experiences in participating and organizing various meetups. I hope our insights, learnings, and tips can help you make the most of these meetup events and even help you kickstart interest groups in your local communities.
-
Culture and engagement in community onboarding
Onboarding new participants into a community, whether it be consumers or contributors, carries with it a good deal of responsibility and effort. As discussed in previous posts, user and contributor onboarding should be intentional and, ultimately, designed to reduce barriers to entry for newcomers to a project.
Beyond the logistical challenges of bringing new people into a community is the harder-to-define part of bringing people into a community in a welcoming way. It’s one thing to have all the right signs in place that help new community members find what they need to use or contribute to the project. It’s often another thing to have them feel a part of the community. There are two paths to success here: the path of culture and the path of safety.
[...]
In a recent conversation, Sarah Finn, Agile Coach for Red Hat’s Community Platform Engineering team, highlighted one of the onboarding concepts she brings to the communities she fosters: "psychological safety." For Finn, the idea of psychological safety is about creating an environment where all community participants feel like they belong and can participate how they want. A community that deliberately creates an environment where all can actively engage.
This is a direct application of Dr. William Kahn’s 1990 study "Psychological Conditions of Personal Engagement and Disengagement at Work," which focused on the concepts of employee engagement and retention, but can also easily be applied to participants in open source communities.
-
Bowmicro builds successful cloud service with Oracle Linux
In this article, we are excited to share how Bowmicro offers clients enterprise-grade SaaS and IaaS solutions built with Oracle Linux and Virtualization.
Bowmicro is a leading software company that provides managed data center cloud solutions and professional services in China. The company is a nationally certified and fully licensed high-tech company. These accreditations help assure customers that they are working with a reputable and reliable business with the proper technical expertise.
In a competitive market, Bowmicro has a distinct advantage by offering hosted cloud solutions at affordable rates. They work with customers from all sectors including government, financial, telecommunications, and internet providers. Bowmicro also has many clients in the rapidly growing small and midsize Chinese business (SMB) market.
Bowmicro is a longstanding member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). They work with and use many Oracle technologies to build their managed cloud platforms. For example, Bowmicro’s SaaS offering includes Oracle PeopleSoft amongst other applications. Underlying these SaaS instances is an IaaS foundation built using Oracle x86 Servers, Oracle Linux, and Oracle VM which can support third-party solutions, in addition to Oracle workloads. This infrastructure layer is also available separately to Bowmicro's clients as a standalone IaaS offering.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 442 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games amd Wine 6.1 Status Update
today's howtos
New project uses rollups to build Linux-based decentralized computer
Layer-two project Cartesi has unveiled a rollup-centric design for its Cartesi Machine, a Linux-based virtual machine that would allow developers to run any type of computing application secured via blockchains. Cartesi’s design uses a slightly modified version of Optimistic Rollups, a layer-two technology developed within the Ethereum ecosystem, to power its virtual machine. In contrast with Optimism’s implementation, which uses this type of rollups primarily to maintain full compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts, Cartesi wants to offer a traditional development environment. The Cartesi virtual machine emulates a RISC-V microprocessor architecture, an open-source alternative to the ARM instruction set commonly used in smartphones or Apple’s M1-based computers. The RISC-V architecture allows running standard software environments based on Linux. For developers building on Cartesi, this means that smart contracts can be developed in virtually any language and development ecosystem, provided it is supported by Linux.
Volla Phone unboxing by Jolla-Devices, a phone which runs it all
Last year, a YouTube channel, Jolla-Devices, showcased two devices running on two different operating systems mentioned above. The one backers are getting though is the version with Google-free Android. However, the company promised a continued development of Sailfish OS on its device. What’s interesting about Volla Phone is the fact that you can actually pre-order a version with Ubuntu Touch, which by the way, is one of the most gorgeous Linux flavors out there. You can do this by visiting their German webshop.
Recent comments
2 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 45 min ago
6 hours 48 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 10 min ago
9 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 38 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 24 min ago
13 hours 35 min ago