IBM, Red Hat, Fedora, Systemd and Oracle's RHEL Clone

Saturday 30th of January 2021 01:13:24 AM
Red Hat
  • Red Hat expands ways to access RHEL

    Red Hat has announced a number of new updates coming to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to make it more accessible to developers and development teams.

    “Just as in the past, we’re committed to making the RHEL ecosystem work for as broad a community as we can, whether it’s individuals or organizations seeking to run a stable Linux backend; community projects maintaining large CI/Build systems; open source developers looking toward “what’s next;” educational institutions, hardware, and software vendors looking to bundle solutions; or enterprises needing a rock-solid production platform,” Red Hat wrote in a post.

    First, it is introducing a no-cost version for small production workloads. According to Red Hat, no-cost RHEL currently exists through the Red Hat Developer program, but the program’s terms limited it such that it could only be used by single-machine developers. Now, the no-cost RHEL can be used for up to 16 systems.

  • Popular mythology spread by IBM parrots elogind vs consolekit2 1.2.2

    Thanks to the great work by Eric Koegel and Antoine Jacoutot we were not wrong again!

    Parrots never think of what it is they say, they hear things (generally things are heard through highly paid and supported media that serve corporate and state interests) and reproduce the sound of them. Not that they are dumb, but they can’t process rational language based communication.

  • [Older] 2021 hardcore list of linux without elogind and other systemd tracking devices

    This list is going to be short and there may be a sublist of distros with a medium strict standard. We shall explain what the object is, below the short list (which we hope the community will assist in making longer as we have not been able to currently review the work of every distro and fork.

  • 4 open practices for a sustainable technology transition | Opensource.com

    Free and open practices emerged with the idea of strengthening freedom for all users. The benefits of cooperative software development for common standards and higher code quality also became obvious. What seems unimaginable to many is developing a profitable business based on free and open practices. Nonetheless, over the past decade, multiple companies have demonstrated with great success how sustainable and open business models can look. Open Core, as one of the most well-known open business models, combines the practices of customization, transparency, and collaborative innovation, and has created a new way to involve users directly in core development.

    Out of this, a new billion-dollar business methodology has emerged that provides the foundational infrastructure for our digital world. What initially seemed possible only for software development is now being applied to new domains, as can be seen in the development of semiconductors with the advent of the RISC-V initiative. Hundreds of organizations are working together to create an open ecosystem that will ensure free and open designs of computer architectures and processors in the future. The same mindset can be applied to other sustainable technologies that define our lives.

  • Fedora program update: 2021-04 – Fedora Community Blog

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! The mass rebuild is under way.

    I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

  • When sysadmins collaborate: Attending and organizing a local community meetup | Enable Sysadmin

    Innovation requires collaboration—and collaboration springs from sharing, whether it's simple Enable Sysadmin articles like this or through interactions in local meetups where we get a chance to connect and meet fellow sysadmins and SMEs to exchange insights, ideas and learn from each other. Through these exchanges, you will realize that you're not alone—some of your challenges are common across organizations, that most of the solutions are already out there waiting for you, and that you don't have to reinvent the wheel. No matter the situation, we've proven that there are creative ways to get connected, whether they be virtual or face-to-face.

    As the world continues to react to the COVID-19 pandemic, many face-to-face events around the world were temporarily paused out of necessity for public safety. With vaccine deployment beginning to ramp up, a return to more in-person events could be on the horizon, once it becomes safe to do so.

    In this article, I walk you through our personal experiences in participating and organizing various meetups. I hope our insights, learnings, and tips can help you make the most of these meetup events and even help you kickstart interest groups in your local communities.

  • Culture and engagement in community onboarding

    Onboarding new participants into a community, whether it be consumers or contributors, carries with it a good deal of responsibility and effort. As discussed in previous posts, user and contributor onboarding should be intentional and, ultimately, designed to reduce barriers to entry for newcomers to a project.

    Beyond the logistical challenges of bringing new people into a community is the harder-to-define part of bringing people into a community in a welcoming way. It’s one thing to have all the right signs in place that help new community members find what they need to use or contribute to the project. It’s often another thing to have them feel a part of the community. There are two paths to success here: the path of culture and the path of safety.

    [...]

    In a recent conversation, Sarah Finn, Agile Coach for Red Hat’s Community Platform Engineering team, highlighted one of the onboarding concepts she brings to the communities she fosters: "psychological safety." For Finn, the idea of psychological safety is about creating an environment where all community participants feel like they belong and can participate how they want. A community that deliberately creates an environment where all can actively engage.

    This is a direct application of Dr. William Kahn’s 1990 study "Psychological Conditions of Personal Engagement and Disengagement at Work," which focused on the concepts of employee engagement and retention, but can also easily be applied to participants in open source communities.

  • Bowmicro builds successful cloud service with Oracle Linux

    In this article, we are excited to share how Bowmicro offers clients enterprise-grade SaaS and IaaS solutions built with Oracle Linux and Virtualization.

    Bowmicro is a leading software company that provides managed data center cloud solutions and professional services in China. The company is a nationally certified and fully licensed high-tech company. These accreditations help assure customers that they are working with a reputable and reliable business with the proper technical expertise.

    In a competitive market, Bowmicro has a distinct advantage by offering hosted cloud solutions at affordable rates. They work with customers from all sectors including government, financial, telecommunications, and internet providers. Bowmicro also has many clients in the rapidly growing small and midsize Chinese business (SMB) market.

    Bowmicro is a longstanding member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). They work with and use many Oracle technologies to build their managed cloud platforms. For example, Bowmicro’s SaaS offering includes Oracle PeopleSoft amongst other applications. Underlying these SaaS instances is an IaaS foundation built using Oracle x86 Servers, Oracle Linux, and Oracle VM which can support third-party solutions, in addition to Oracle workloads. This infrastructure layer is also available separately to Bowmicro's clients as a standalone IaaS offering.

Games amd Wine 6.1 Status Update

  • Civilization VI Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack out now | GamingOnLinux

    Joining the list of DLC available for Civilization VI as part of the New Frontier Pass is the Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack that's now available with a big game update. Available to buy individually like the rest of the packs, or buy the New Frontier Pass to get access to all of them. In addition to the new civilization and leaders details below, there's also the big new "Monopolies and Corporations" game mode. The whole idea here is to create industry around luxury resources to get powerful buffs, and eventually turn them into a full corporation to create products. If you manage to dominate a luxury resource you get a monopoly, which then gives addition tourism and gold. The idea of the mode is to give a little more fun and depth to the resources.

    •   
  • Tough city-building strategy game As Far As The Eye now supported on Linux | GamingOnLinux

    As Far As The Eye is a strategy game that has you build a city, while also making you constantly move on before the world becomes submerged. It's tough and it's now available on Linux. Developed by Unexpected with publishing from Goblinz Studio, Maple Whispering Limited it brings together city building, procedural generation and a whole lot of planning ahead. With limited resources and time against you, there's a constant need to prepare for the worst. This is no Civilization game and certainly not Cities Skylines either, this is a whole new breed. Originally released in September 2020, as of January 26 2021 it now supports Linux.

    •   
  • The Machinery game engine adds Linux support in Preview | GamingOnLinux

    The Machinery, an upcoming game engine from people who previously worked on the likes of Stingray, Bitsquid, and Diesel engines released a new build with the first Preview of Linux support. Joining the ranks of many game engines to offer it including Defold, Godot Engine, Unity, Unreal, Ren'Py and a great many more that would take too long to list. The team behind The Machinery certainly know what they're doing, given their previous work like Bitsquid / Stingray was used for some big games like Helldivers and Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide and more. It's currently in Open Beta with the January 2021 (version 2021.1) going live that adds in (amongst other things) support for Linux in a Preview state. Unlike other game engines, The Machinery seems to be selling itself on developers who want a ton of configuration. The developers mention about how it's "completely plugin-based" so you pick and choose all the parts of it you want to extend the editor and the engine as you see fit.

  • Wine Announcement

    The Wine development release 6.1 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Arabic text shaping. - More WinRT support in WIDL. - VKD3D version 1.2 is used for Direct3D 12. - Support for Rosetta's memory layout on M1 Macs. - Support for Thumb-2 mode on ARM. - Various bug fixes.

  • Wine 6.1 Brings VKD3D 1.2 Support, Improvement For Apple M1 Macs With Rosetta - Phoronix

    Following the release of Wine 6.0 stable earlier this month, Wine 6.1 is now available as the first bi-weekly development snapshot that will ultimately culminate with the Wine 7.0 stable release next year. Coming out of the code freeze that has been in effect since early December, there is already a number of improvements to find with Wine 6.1 as this first development snapshot in the new series.

today's howtos

  • How to create Ubuntu install USB

    If you’ve ever wanted to install Ubuntu Linux but can’t figure out how to create an Ubuntu install USB, this guide is for you. Follow along as we go over the easiest ways to create an Ubuntu install USB.

  • Anydesk: Linux install instructions [Guide]

    Anydesk is a remote desktop application for Linux, Windows, Mac, and other platforms. It claims to be the fastest and easiest to use, compared to other remote applications on the market. Here’s how to install it on Linux.

  • How to install Synfig Studio on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Synfig Studio, 2D animation software, on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Bash Tips and Tricks to Work Smarter in the Terminal - Make Tech Easier

    As Linux users, it’s a special moment when we first open up a terminal and start working on the system in a way that’s most efficient, powerful, and flexible. However, your first foray into the terminal could potentially be intimidating, as all you’re greeted with is a blinking cursor and an endless world of possibilities. To help with that, we show you some Bash tips and tricks to work smarter, not harder, in the terminal.

  • How to Install and Configure Algo VPN Server on Ubuntu 20.04

    Algo VPN is an open-source software bundle or set of Ansible script that is used to set up a WireGuard and IPsec VPN. It was designed by Trail of Bits to make the VPN installation process simple yet secure. Algo VPN allows you to connect from any device including, Windows, Linux, OSX, Android, and iOS. Algo VPN supports many cloud provides including, Amazon, Google cloud, Vultr, DigitalOcean, Scalway, Linode and OpenStack.

  • How to install Signal Messaging App on Ubuntu 20.04

    The Signal messenger is a popular and secure person to person internet messaging that is used for both web and phone-based applications communications globally. Signal has well known due to the privacy it provides along with several custom encryption techniques. This security feature helps in keeping a close eye on the chats ensuring the privacy of the user. Today, the end-to-end encrypted protocols have become the most important feature in any messaging application, and Signal is no other exception. The application uses this protocol and does not share its application’s data with any other existing app. The most important thing I would like to tell is that it is also supported by Linux platforms. These all features discussed make this application a top choice of today’s users. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install the Signal messaging application on Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop.

  • Jamie McClelland: So... is Signal good or bad?

    After Facebook updated their Whatsapp privacy policy, and a certain rich capitalist who doesn't like Facebook for reasons different then mine told the world to use Signal, Signal's downloads went up by 4,200%. As often happens when something becomes popular, the criticisms start to fly! For the record, I currently think promoting Signal is an important tactical strategy for the left. [I also think we should promote and install federated chat apps like conversations and element and delta chat whereever it is possible.]

  • Manage containers with Podman Compose - Fedora Magazine

    Containers are awesome, allowing you to package your application along with its dependencies and run it anywhere. Starting with Docker in 2013, containers have been making the lives of software developers much easier.

  • Upgrading SUSE Linux Enterprise in the Public Cloud

    A common question customers ask is how to properly upgrade SUSE Linux Enterprise instances in the public cloud. There are two different scenarios to take into consideration. The first scenario is when you want to perform a service pack upgrade of a SLES or SLES for SAP instance. For example, you want to upgrade from SLES 15 SP1 to SLES 15 SP2. The second scenario is when you want to perform a major release upgrade of a SLES or SLES for SAP instance. For example, you want to upgrade from SLES 12 SP4 to SLES 15 SP2. This post will detail how to accomplish these scenarios and, more importantly, discuss problems you may encounter or need to be aware of and some tips on validating your environment once the upgrade is complete.

New project uses rollups to build Linux-based decentralized computer

Layer-two project Cartesi has unveiled a rollup-centric design for its Cartesi Machine, a Linux-based virtual machine that would allow developers to run any type of computing application secured via blockchains. Cartesi’s design uses a slightly modified version of Optimistic Rollups, a layer-two technology developed within the Ethereum ecosystem, to power its virtual machine. In contrast with Optimism’s implementation, which uses this type of rollups primarily to maintain full compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts, Cartesi wants to offer a traditional development environment. The Cartesi virtual machine emulates a RISC-V microprocessor architecture, an open-source alternative to the ARM instruction set commonly used in smartphones or Apple’s M1-based computers. The RISC-V architecture allows running standard software environments based on Linux. For developers building on Cartesi, this means that smart contracts can be developed in virtually any language and development ecosystem, provided it is supported by Linux. Read more

Volla Phone unboxing by Jolla-Devices, a phone which runs it all

Last year, a YouTube channel, Jolla-Devices, showcased two devices running on two different operating systems mentioned above. The one backers are getting though is the version with Google-free Android. However, the company promised a continued development of Sailfish OS on its device. What’s interesting about Volla Phone is the fact that you can actually pre-order a version with Ubuntu Touch, which by the way, is one of the most gorgeous Linux flavors out there. You can do this by visiting their German webshop. Read more

