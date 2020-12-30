In our previous articles on git branches we explained what are branches in git terminology. Branches provide a means to have a working copy of our code available in the master branch while we continue to make changes to it in a different branch. We also practically demonstrated how to create branches and work with them. In this article we will demonstrate how we could merge the work or updates that we’ve made while working in a branch with the master branch. The demonstration will consist of merging changes with the master branch on the command line as well as on a remote. For the purpose of this demonstration we will be using GitHub as our remote since we’ve already set it up and synced our repositories up there.

Ruby has become a popular and powerful programming language over the years since its inception in 1995. The Ruby programming language is the foundation for the popular web development framework Ruby on Rails. Increased popularity implied increased user base and increased functionality. So, ruby packages or gems were introduced to add additional features to the installed ruby programming language. In this article, we will explain how to install and use RubyGems – a sophisticated package manager for Ruby.

DNF is considered to become the replacement for yum as the next default package manager for yum. The dnf package manager was introduced with Fedora 18 and had been designated as the default package manager as of Fedora 22.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Jitsi is a collection of free and open-source multi-platform voice, videoconferencing, and instant messaging applications for the web platform, Windows, Linux, Mac OS X, and Android. Jitsi Video Bridge is a WebRTC compatible server designed to route video streams amongst participants in a conference and Jitsi Meet, a WebRTC compatible JavaScript application that uses Jitsi Video bridge to provide high quality, scalable video conferences. Jitsi Meet is a simple, elegant, and secure alternative to Zoom, Skype, and Google Meet, which supports all common browsers and also mobile devices. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

If you own a digital or physical store, it is essential to build a web store to sell and show your products over the internet. Creating your e-commerce store using the Prestashop CMS is easy because it doesn’t require any coding or programming skills; you can install it on your system, set your domain, and you are good to go. Prestashop is a free, open-source, and customizable e-commerce content management system (CMS) that you can install on your Linux system. Many premium themes, plugins, and stock templates will create an e-commerce store easier. Furthermore, the clean UI of the Prestashop CMS can offer your consumers a smooth shopping experience.

As a Linux user, you probably already know that Linux uses the Ext4 journaling file system, where the entire operating system is stored inside the root directory. Other operating systems and a lot of digital gadgets use NTFS, Fat, Exfat, and other file systems. Here, the problem is Linux kernel doesn’t support the exFAT file system. Now, you might be fine with the Ext4, Fat and NTFS, and other file formats on your Linux system. But you need to know how to handle and mount an exFAT drive on your Linux system to use an exFAT Pendrive or flash drives.

A Static IP address is a 32-bit identification address of your network that never changes where the dynamic IP address changes frequently. Establishing a dial-up internet connection through the PPPoE method is more straightforward than configuring an internet connection through a static IP address. The ISP could often provide you an IPv4 address, sub-netmask, and gateway address to establish your internet connection. Suppose you are a newbie on internet configuration and not familiar with a Linux system’s network manager. In that case, it could be a bit trickier to configure a static IP address on Linux-based systems.

Here we go. I am happy to have fixed the issue, but I am terribly disappointed that this kind of problem can or should occur in 2021. You might be inclined to blame hardware, and you might even search for specific audio issues with the AMD Raven/Raven2 Audio Processor, which could be a good indicative starting point. But in the end, it's not hardware stuff we ought to blame. I do not know why the PulseAudio configuration should be any different for this particular card on this distro, but in any case, you have this tutorial, so hopefully things will be all jolly from now on. If you're facing audio issues on your Linux laptop, try to debug your problem methodically. Does the audio work correctly in other operating systems? Does the audio work selectively in your distro? If so, do you have the right kind of configuration in place? Use the lspci and pacmd commands to try to figure out what's wrong, and then, you're far more likely to zero in on the right configuration changes for the audio subsystem. In my case, it was the "simple" matter of creating a new PulseAudio profile. Once again, big thanks to the ArchLinux Wiki folks. Party on, fellas.

IBM, Red Hat, Fedora, Systemd and Oracle's RHEL Clone Red Hat expands ways to access RHEL Red Hat has announced a number of new updates coming to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to make it more accessible to developers and development teams. “Just as in the past, we’re committed to making the RHEL ecosystem work for as broad a community as we can, whether it’s individuals or organizations seeking to run a stable Linux backend; community projects maintaining large CI/Build systems; open source developers looking toward “what’s next;” educational institutions, hardware, and software vendors looking to bundle solutions; or enterprises needing a rock-solid production platform,” Red Hat wrote in a post. First, it is introducing a no-cost version for small production workloads. According to Red Hat, no-cost RHEL currently exists through the Red Hat Developer program, but the program’s terms limited it such that it could only be used by single-machine developers. Now, the no-cost RHEL can be used for up to 16 systems.

4 open practices for a sustainable technology transition | Opensource.com Free and open practices emerged with the idea of strengthening freedom for all users. The benefits of cooperative software development for common standards and higher code quality also became obvious. What seems unimaginable to many is developing a profitable business based on free and open practices. Nonetheless, over the past decade, multiple companies have demonstrated with great success how sustainable and open business models can look. Open Core, as one of the most well-known open business models, combines the practices of customization, transparency, and collaborative innovation, and has created a new way to involve users directly in core development. Out of this, a new billion-dollar business methodology has emerged that provides the foundational infrastructure for our digital world. What initially seemed possible only for software development is now being applied to new domains, as can be seen in the development of semiconductors with the advent of the RISC-V initiative. Hundreds of organizations are working together to create an open ecosystem that will ensure free and open designs of computer architectures and processors in the future. The same mindset can be applied to other sustainable technologies that define our lives.

Fedora program update: 2021-04 – Fedora Community Blog Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! The mass rebuild is under way. I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

When sysadmins collaborate: Attending and organizing a local community meetup | Enable Sysadmin Innovation requires collaboration—and collaboration springs from sharing, whether it's simple Enable Sysadmin articles like this or through interactions in local meetups where we get a chance to connect and meet fellow sysadmins and SMEs to exchange insights, ideas and learn from each other. Through these exchanges, you will realize that you're not alone—some of your challenges are common across organizations, that most of the solutions are already out there waiting for you, and that you don't have to reinvent the wheel. No matter the situation, we've proven that there are creative ways to get connected, whether they be virtual or face-to-face. As the world continues to react to the COVID-19 pandemic, many face-to-face events around the world were temporarily paused out of necessity for public safety. With vaccine deployment beginning to ramp up, a return to more in-person events could be on the horizon, once it becomes safe to do so. In this article, I walk you through our personal experiences in participating and organizing various meetups. I hope our insights, learnings, and tips can help you make the most of these meetup events and even help you kickstart interest groups in your local communities.

Culture and engagement in community onboarding Onboarding new participants into a community, whether it be consumers or contributors, carries with it a good deal of responsibility and effort. As discussed in previous posts, user and contributor onboarding should be intentional and, ultimately, designed to reduce barriers to entry for newcomers to a project. Beyond the logistical challenges of bringing new people into a community is the harder-to-define part of bringing people into a community in a welcoming way. It’s one thing to have all the right signs in place that help new community members find what they need to use or contribute to the project. It’s often another thing to have them feel a part of the community. There are two paths to success here: the path of culture and the path of safety. [...] In a recent conversation, Sarah Finn, Agile Coach for Red Hat’s Community Platform Engineering team, highlighted one of the onboarding concepts she brings to the communities she fosters: "psychological safety." For Finn, the idea of psychological safety is about creating an environment where all community participants feel like they belong and can participate how they want. A community that deliberately creates an environment where all can actively engage. This is a direct application of Dr. William Kahn’s 1990 study "Psychological Conditions of Personal Engagement and Disengagement at Work," which focused on the concepts of employee engagement and retention, but can also easily be applied to participants in open source communities.

Bowmicro builds successful cloud service with Oracle Linux In this article, we are excited to share how Bowmicro offers clients enterprise-grade SaaS and IaaS solutions built with Oracle Linux and Virtualization. Bowmicro is a leading software company that provides managed data center cloud solutions and professional services in China. The company is a nationally certified and fully licensed high-tech company. These accreditations help assure customers that they are working with a reputable and reliable business with the proper technical expertise. In a competitive market, Bowmicro has a distinct advantage by offering hosted cloud solutions at affordable rates. They work with customers from all sectors including government, financial, telecommunications, and internet providers. Bowmicro also has many clients in the rapidly growing small and midsize Chinese business (SMB) market. Bowmicro is a longstanding member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). They work with and use many Oracle technologies to build their managed cloud platforms. For example, Bowmicro’s SaaS offering includes Oracle PeopleSoft amongst other applications. Underlying these SaaS instances is an IaaS foundation built using Oracle x86 Servers, Oracle Linux, and Oracle VM which can support third-party solutions, in addition to Oracle workloads. This infrastructure layer is also available separately to Bowmicro's clients as a standalone IaaS offering.