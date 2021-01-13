Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweets cryptic link to a custom Android ROM
GrapheneOS is an open-sourced custom ROM based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and was founded as far back as 2014. It does not use any Google apps or services but has Android app compatibility for apps that don't require Google Play services to work. Since there's no Play Store, users can install apps via third-party apps stores like Aurora Store. But the main focus for GrapheneOS is privacy and security.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 619 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweets cryptic link to a custom Android ROM
GrapheneOS is an open-sourced custom ROM based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and was founded as far back as 2014. It does not use any Google apps or services but has Android app compatibility for apps that don't require Google Play services to work. Since there's no Play Store, users can install apps via third-party apps stores like Aurora Store. But the main focus for GrapheneOS is privacy and security.
KDE: Kate and KDE Stewardship
EasyOS Buster 2.6.1 released for x86_64 PC
A little note about EasyOS image files. I have been communicating with someone who was having difficulty installing to hard drive, and found all the documentation confusing. Emails went to and fro, until I finally realised the fundamental problem. The person has a lot of Linux experience, but it has all been with ISO files. He thinks that booting up from a USB-stick is just like with an ISO, it is not installed, and an installer has to be run. He was making statements like "It booted on the USB-stick, but it seems to have installed itself to the USB-stick and deleted the installer. How do I get the installer back?" -- which didn't make any sense to me. This is the ISO-centric mindset, that you have to wean yourself off. An Easy image file, 'easy *.img.gz', is a hard drive image, for a complete drive, and when written to the drive, it will be already installed. No "installer" is required. The drive image file could be written to any drive, such as HDD or SSD, not only a USB-stick. The Easy drive image even has it's own boot manager, Refind for UEFI and Syslinux for BIOS. Or, you can follow the simple instructions for a "frugal" install to a partition in HDD or SSD, documented online. You don't even have to be running EasyOS to do that, though it is simpler if you boot Easy first on a USB-stick, then do the frugal install.
ODROID-GO Super is an $80 Ubuntu-powered handheld game system
Hardkernel’s third ODROID-Go device has a bigger screen, a bigger battery, improved wireless capabilities, and more buttons than the company’s first two handheld gaming systems. The ODROID-GO Super was announced in December with a list price of $80 and now it’s available for purchase. While it’s out of stock at the Hardkernel Shop at the moment, Ameridroid is selling the ODROID-GO for $90.
Recent comments
8 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
16 hours 35 min ago
16 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 12 min ago
19 hours 58 sec ago
19 hours 20 min ago
22 hours 28 min ago
22 hours 53 min ago
23 hours 14 min ago