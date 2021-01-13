Language Selection

Announcing LibreOffice New Generation

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 30th of January 2021 10:43:09 AM
LibO

Today we’re announcing a new project: LibreOffice New Generation. This isn’t about the software, but about the people behind it. As you probably know, LibreOffice is made by a worldwide community of certified developers and volunteers, working on the source code, translations, documentation, design, QA, marketing, infrastructure and other areas.

Well, we want to reach out to even more people, so read on to find out more…

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweets cryptic link to a custom Android ROM

GrapheneOS is an open-sourced custom ROM based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and was founded as far back as 2014. It does not use any Google apps or services but has Android app compatibility for apps that don't require Google Play services to work. Since there's no Play Store, users can install apps via third-party apps stores like Aurora Store. But the main focus for GrapheneOS is privacy and security. Read more

KDE: Kate and KDE Stewardship

  • Search In Files & Multi-Threading

    Kate has since years a very nifty search in files plugin. It allows to do multi-file searches and replacements. Together with the projects plugin, I use this plugin daily, it is great! But, whereas it was very useful already since the first release and got polished a lot in the last years, it is by far not the fastest file search out there. Let’s be honest: for example Visual Studio Code is fast, we are slow, that is bad :=P For the 21.04 release, Kåre Särs (the original author & maintainer of the plugin), Waqar Ahmed and me tried to rectify this.

  • On Stewardship

    What’s going on with GameStop right now got me thinking about the relevance to what we do in KDE. For those not closely following it, here’s what’s happening: a small army of individual investors has purchased as many shares of the GameStop company as possible, calling the bluff of several large hedge funds that bet against GameStop by selling borrowed shares, mistakenly borrowing more shares than actually exist. Oops. A lot of these individual investors used a popular trading app named Robinhood, which it turns out is controlled by one of the companies betting against GameStop. So yesterday, Robinhood prohibited buying more GameStop shares, only selling. This drove the price lower and allowed some of the hedge funds to get out at a lower price than they otherwise would have had to accept, and reduced the value of Robinhood’s own users’ GameStop shares. [...] In KDE, we also have a platform that people depend on, and trust us to be good stewards of. By and large we don’t have the same potential financial conflicts of interest, but others are possible when it comes to our feelings and other personal interests: we might want see ourselves as kings of a little digital kingdom, or want the software to reflect our own preferences rather than those of our users, or whatever. In the interest of remaining wise stewards of our platform, we must always resist these desires. Not only are they selfish, but they are ultimately short-sighted and would lead to us losing users and credibility. By and large I think KDE community members already do a great job of this! And that’s a good thing, because the bigger we grow, the more important we will become, and the more frequent these potential conflicts of interest will become. In the face of these challenges, we must retain our culture of stewardship, and I feel fairly confident that we will!

EasyOS Buster 2.6.1 released for x86_64 PC

A little note about EasyOS image files. I have been communicating with someone who was having difficulty installing to hard drive, and found all the documentation confusing. Emails went to and fro, until I finally realised the fundamental problem. The person has a lot of Linux experience, but it has all been with ISO files. He thinks that booting up from a USB-stick is just like with an ISO, it is not installed, and an installer has to be run. He was making statements like "It booted on the USB-stick, but it seems to have installed itself to the USB-stick and deleted the installer. How do I get the installer back?" -- which didn't make any sense to me. This is the ISO-centric mindset, that you have to wean yourself off. An Easy image file, 'easy *.img.gz', is a hard drive image, for a complete drive, and when written to the drive, it will be already installed. No "installer" is required. The drive image file could be written to any drive, such as HDD or SSD, not only a USB-stick. The Easy drive image even has it's own boot manager, Refind for UEFI and Syslinux for BIOS. Or, you can follow the simple instructions for a "frugal" install to a partition in HDD or SSD, documented online. You don't even have to be running EasyOS to do that, though it is simpler if you boot Easy first on a USB-stick, then do the frugal install. Read more

ODROID-GO Super is an $80 Ubuntu-powered handheld game system

Hardkernel’s third ODROID-Go device has a bigger screen, a bigger battery, improved wireless capabilities, and more buttons than the company’s first two handheld gaming systems. The ODROID-GO Super was announced in December with a list price of $80 and now it’s available for purchase. While it’s out of stock at the Hardkernel Shop at the moment, Ameridroid is selling the ODROID-GO for $90. Read more

