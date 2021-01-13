Today we’re announcing a new project: LibreOffice New Generation. This isn’t about the software, but about the people behind it. As you probably know, LibreOffice is made by a worldwide community of certified developers and volunteers, working on the source code, translations, documentation, design, QA, marketing, infrastructure and other areas. Well, we want to reach out to even more people, so read on to find out more…

Batch image processors are often underrated and don’t get the attention they deserve. But this type of software is worth getting familiar with. With batch image processing, a user can select a size or file type, and then convert all the selected images. This way, hundreds or thousands of images can be processed with just a few clicks. Unfortunately, there are not that many tools that do batch conversion really well. But these five tools save loads of time and effort. If you deal with writing content on the web, you are likely to need to process images, and face the pain of converting many images to different sizes and formats. The best batch image processors do lots more than resize and convert images. They also offer some advanced functions including graphics editing.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweets cryptic link to a custom Android ROM GrapheneOS is an open-sourced custom ROM based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and was founded as far back as 2014. It does not use any Google apps or services but has Android app compatibility for apps that don't require Google Play services to work. Since there's no Play Store, users can install apps via third-party apps stores like Aurora Store. But the main focus for GrapheneOS is privacy and security.