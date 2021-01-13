Android Leftovers
-
Google will launch system-wide color themes with Android 12
-
Android 12 working on in-depth theming system that can even recolor apps
-
Android 12 could make your phone’s UI and apps more colorful
-
Android 12 new Color Space system could be an IT nightmare
-
Android 11 beta now available for Oppo Reno2 F, Reno 10x Zoom and F15
-
OnePlus 8 finally gets Android 11 update on Verizon and T-Mobile
-
Bunch of old Realme smartphones are now eligible for Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update
-
How to move apps to an SD card from an Android to free up storage space on your phone
-
How to download YouTube videos on iPhone, Android, Mac and PC
-
How to Create Tab Groups in Android's Chrome Browser
-
How to Change App Permissions on Android
-
Top 6 best iOS and Android games of January 2021
-
Best Android app deals of the day: Doom and Destiny Advanced, Green Project, GoBlox, more
-
Google Chrome on Android gets Tab Groups, grid view
-
Could Google Play Store return to Huawei? Hopes raised for Android U-turn
-
Samsung's Galaxy S21 Is the High-End Android Phone to Buy
-
Android devices start getting Google Lens offline translate feature
-
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweets cryptic link to a custom Android ROM
-
PUBG Mobile Lite Global Version 0.20.0 update for Android: APK download link for worldwide users
-
Every Android easter egg so far explained, and how you can find your one
-
Save Time and Effort with these Excellent Free Batch Image Processors
Batch image processors are often underrated and don’t get the attention they deserve. But this type of software is worth getting familiar with. With batch image processing, a user can select a size or file type, and then convert all the selected images. This way, hundreds or thousands of images can be processed with just a few clicks. Unfortunately, there are not that many tools that do batch conversion really well. But these five tools save loads of time and effort. If you deal with writing content on the web, you are likely to need to process images, and face the pain of converting many images to different sizes and formats. The best batch image processors do lots more than resize and convert images. They also offer some advanced functions including graphics editing.
Announcing LibreOffice New Generation
Today we’re announcing a new project: LibreOffice New Generation. This isn’t about the software, but about the people behind it. As you probably know, LibreOffice is made by a worldwide community of certified developers and volunteers, working on the source code, translations, documentation, design, QA, marketing, infrastructure and other areas. Well, we want to reach out to even more people, so read on to find out more…
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweets cryptic link to a custom Android ROM
GrapheneOS is an open-sourced custom ROM based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and was founded as far back as 2014. It does not use any Google apps or services but has Android app compatibility for apps that don't require Google Play services to work. Since there's no Play Store, users can install apps via third-party apps stores like Aurora Store. But the main focus for GrapheneOS is privacy and security.
KDE: Kate and KDE Stewardship
