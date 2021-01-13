We spent the week largely working on polishing up Plasma 5.21 and fixing all the bugs you folks found in the beta! Or internal QA seems to be improving because there don’t seem to be as many this time around, and we’ve already got most of them fixed. Hallelujah! So hopefully 5.21 should be a fairly smooth release. Famous last words, eh? Have a look at https://community.kde.org/Get_Involved to discover ways to be part of a project that really matters. Each contributor makes a huge difference in KDE; you are not a number or a cog in a machine! You don’t have to already be a programmer, either. I wasn’t when I got started. Try it, you’ll like it! We don’t bite! Also: KDE Ends Out January With A Lot Of Fixes For Plasma 5.21

Save Time and Effort with these Excellent Free Batch Image Processors Batch image processors are often underrated and don’t get the attention they deserve. But this type of software is worth getting familiar with. With batch image processing, a user can select a size or file type, and then convert all the selected images. This way, hundreds or thousands of images can be processed with just a few clicks. Unfortunately, there are not that many tools that do batch conversion really well. But these five tools save loads of time and effort. If you deal with writing content on the web, you are likely to need to process images, and face the pain of converting many images to different sizes and formats. The best batch image processors do lots more than resize and convert images. They also offer some advanced functions including graphics editing.