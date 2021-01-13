today's howtos
-
How to SSH Properly
In essence, this blog post is a collection of industry best practices to SSH security, and it’s written with OpenSSH users in mind.
-
How to count the number of online channels via wtwitch | Hund
I recently wrote about my new Twitch client wtwitch. It’s been a good replacement for my previous client Twitchy (which has been abandoned and stopped working last year), but there has been one thing that I’ve been missing from my previous client, and that’s the ability to count and print the online channels.
-
Monitor Etcd Cluster with Grafana and Prometheus
We are going to configure Prometheus to monitor Etcd cluster.
-
How to install Google Cloud SDK in Linux (Ubuntu, CentOS) - LinuxTechLab
Learn how to install Google Cloud SDK in Linux (Ubuntu, Centos etc). Google Cloud SDK is used to manage the google cloud platform using the
-
Configure IP address in Linux (RHEL/CentOS 7) - LinuxTechLab
In this Beginner's friendly tutorial, we will configure IP address in Linux for our RHEL/CentOS 7 machines. To configure an IP Addr
-
Install TeamViewer on Ubuntu & CentOS /RHEL - LinuxTechLab
In this Beginner's friendly tutorial, we will install TeamViewer on Ubuntu & RHEL/CentOS. Teamviewer for Ubuntu & CentOS is a famous remotes
-
How To Install Wireshark 3.4.3 On Ubuntu / LinuxMint | Tips On UNIX
Wireshark an open-source Network Protocol analyzer application and the most widely used application across the world.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Wireshark 3.4.3 on Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 18.04, and LinuxMint 20.1
-
Install Wine 6.1 In Ubuntu 20.04 / Linux Mint & Fedora 33 | Tips On UNIX
Wine released its new development version 6.1.
As you know Wine is an application used to run windows applications on Non-Windows Operating systems such as Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install wine 6.1 in Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 20.04, Fedora 33, and Linux Mint 20.1.
-
About me and my life ...: Fedora 33 : The new Wine 6.0.
The new released of Wine 6.0 comes with this intro:
The Wine team is proud to announce that the stable release of Wine 6.0 is now available. This release represents a year of development effort and over 8,300 individual changes. It contains a large number of improvements that are listed in the release notes below. The areas of major changes are:
- Core modules in PE format.
- Vulkan backend for WineD3D.
- DirectShow and Media Foundation support.
- Text console redesign. ...
-
How To Install Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The Signal messenger is a popular and secure person to person internet messaging that is used for both web and phone-based applications communications globally. Signal has well known due to the privacy it provides along with several custom encryption techniques.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Install Python 3.9 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Python is a high-level programming language, mostly used to write scripting and automation. It is a very popular language known for its simplicity and easy syntax. Python one of the best language for for artificial intelligence (AI).
-
How to fix error : Conda command not found
If you have already installed Miniconda and cannot run the commands in the terminal while using zsh, you may find the following helpful.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 569 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T seeing work for mainline Linux kernel support
One of the perks of buying a OnePlus smartphone is the aftermarket development support. The company is generally known for its timely kernel source code releases (they have been slow at publishing sources a couple of times) and promotion of custom ROMs for EOL devices among other things, which makes it a fan favorite in the developer community. We often speak about devices outliving their generation by leaps and bounds, and now it looks like two OnePlus phones are about to achieve a similarly remarkable feat in terms of third-party development. It’s been nearly three years since the launch of the OnePlus 6 series, but if you still have a OnePlus 6 or a OnePlus 6T lying around, it may soon be possible to boot it with the mainline Linux kernel.
Audiocasts/Shows: Reality 2.0, FreeTube and Self-Hosted
Devices/Embedded Leftovers
Free Software and Openwashing
Recent comments
5 hours 7 min ago
17 hours 40 min ago
21 hours 26 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago