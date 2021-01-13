Language Selection

Saturday 30th of January 2021
HowTos
  • How to SSH Properly

    In essence, this blog post is a collection of industry best practices to SSH security, and it’s written with OpenSSH users in mind.

  • How to count the number of online channels via wtwitch | Hund

    I recently wrote about my new Twitch client wtwitch. It’s been a good replacement for my previous client Twitchy (which has been abandoned and stopped working last year), but there has been one thing that I’ve been missing from my previous client, and that’s the ability to count and print the online channels.

  • Monitor Etcd Cluster with Grafana and Prometheus

    We are going to configure Prometheus to monitor Etcd cluster.

  • How to install Google Cloud SDK in Linux (Ubuntu, CentOS) - LinuxTechLab

    Learn how to install Google Cloud SDK in Linux (Ubuntu, Centos etc). Google Cloud SDK is used to manage the google cloud platform using the

  • Configure IP address in Linux (RHEL/CentOS 7) - LinuxTechLab

    In this Beginner's friendly tutorial, we will configure IP address in Linux for our RHEL/CentOS 7 machines. To configure an IP Addr

  • Install TeamViewer on Ubuntu & CentOS /RHEL - LinuxTechLab

    In this Beginner's friendly tutorial, we will install TeamViewer on Ubuntu & RHEL/CentOS. Teamviewer for Ubuntu & CentOS is a famous remotes

  • How To Install Wireshark 3.4.3 On Ubuntu / LinuxMint | Tips On UNIX

    Wireshark an open-source Network Protocol analyzer application and the most widely used application across the world.

    This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Wireshark 3.4.3 on Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 18.04, and LinuxMint 20.1

  • Install Wine 6.1 In Ubuntu 20.04 / Linux Mint & Fedora 33 | Tips On UNIX

    Wine released its new development version 6.1.

    As you know Wine is an application used to run windows applications on Non-Windows Operating systems such as Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS.

    This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install wine 6.1 in Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 20.04, Fedora 33, and Linux Mint 20.1.

  • About me and my life ...: Fedora 33 : The new Wine 6.0.

    The new released of Wine 6.0 comes with this intro:
    The Wine team is proud to announce that the stable release of Wine 6.0 is now available. This release represents a year of development effort and over 8,300 individual changes. It contains a large number of improvements that are listed in the release notes below. The areas of major changes are:
    - Core modules in PE format.
    - Vulkan backend for WineD3D.
    - DirectShow and Media Foundation support.
    - Text console redesign. ...

  • How To Install Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The Signal messenger is a popular and secure person to person internet messaging that is used for both web and phone-based applications communications globally. Signal has well known due to the privacy it provides along with several custom encryption techniques.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • Install Python 3.9 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    Python is a high-level programming language, mostly used to write scripting and automation. It is a very popular language known for its simplicity and easy syntax. Python one of the best language for for artificial intelligence (AI).

  • How to fix error : Conda command not found

    If you have already installed Miniconda and cannot run the commands in the terminal while using zsh, you may find the following helpful.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T seeing work for mainline Linux kernel support

One of the perks of buying a OnePlus smartphone is the aftermarket development support. The company is generally known for its timely kernel source code releases (they have been slow at publishing sources a couple of times) and promotion of custom ROMs for EOL devices among other things, which makes it a fan favorite in the developer community. We often speak about devices outliving their generation by leaps and bounds, and now it looks like two OnePlus phones are about to achieve a similarly remarkable feat in terms of third-party development. It’s been nearly three years since the launch of the OnePlus 6 series, but if you still have a OnePlus 6 or a OnePlus 6T lying around, it may soon be possible to boot it with the mainline Linux kernel. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Reality 2.0, FreeTube and Self-Hosted

Devices/Embedded Leftovers

  • How to blink an LED with Raspberry Pi Pico in C
  • Mini-ITX SBC and embedded PC provide a choice of Ryzen V1000 or R1000

    Portwell announced a Linux-friendly GMS-6310 embedded PC and a GMI-6310 Mini-ITX board that powers it featuring AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000. Portwell’s new GMI-6310 Mini-ITX board and the GMS-6310 embedded computer based on it are designed for graphics-intensive applications including gaming machines, industrial HMI, surveillance, machine vision, medical imaging, and multimedia imaging processing and control. The products run Linux or Windows on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 or Ryzen Embedded R1000.

  • Compact gateway combines triple HDMI with triple GbE

    Nexcom’s rugged, Linux-ready “NISE 52” IoT gateway extends an Apollo Lake SoC with an interesting mix of features for a compact: 3x HDMI, 3x GbE, 8x USB, 2x mini-PCIe, and a DB44 serial port. Nexcom has announced a 162 x 150 x 26mm NISE 52 IoT gateway that follows other compact NISE systems including the identically sized and Apollo Lake equipped NISE 51. Yet the NISE 52 plugs more — and more unusual — features into the tiny enclosure.

Free Software and Openwashing

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 29 January 2021

    Farewell, January --both the week and month have flown by.

  • How 1000s Of Signal Users Downloaded The App Without Meaning To

    Signal is a free and open-source app that’s available on GitHub, meaning anyone can view, download and edit the source code. As such, anyone can use the Signal code to create an app of their own and some have. Originally spotted by Vice, a Tweet from a user that simply goes by dev, explained how a friend had an account on Signal, but when asked about it they had never heard of the app. Digging into the mystery further, it turned out that an app named Call Chat had been downloaded. Call Chat had over 10,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, but has since been removed. According to Kerala Kaumudi, Call Chat was developed by a clever 12-year-old named Dheerj, as a solution to a ban on Chinese apps in the local area.

  • Why Blobs Are Important, And Why You Should Care

    If there is a price to be paid for this convenience, it comes in the form of the blob. A piece of pre-compiled binary software that does the hard work of talking to the hardware and which presents a unified API to the software. Whether you’re talking to the ESP32 WiFi through an Arduino library or booting a Raspberry Pi with a Linux distribution, while your code may be available or even maybe open source, the blob it relies upon to work is closed source and proprietary. This presents a challenge not only to Software Libre enthusiasts in search of a truly open source computer, but also to the rest of us because we are left reliant upon the willingness of the hardware manufacturer to update and patch their blobs.

    An open-source advocate would say that the solution is easy, the manufacturers should simply make their blobs open-source. And it’s true, were all blobs open-source then the Software Libre crowd would be happy and their open-source nature would ease the generation of those updates and patches. So why don’t manufacturers release their blobs as open-source? In some cases that may well be due to a closed-source mindset of never releasing anything to the world to protect company intellectual property, but to leave it at that is not a full answer. To fully understand why that is the case it’s worth looking at how our multifunctional chips are made.

  • Chrome 89 Beta: Advanced Hardware Interactions, Web Sharing on Desktop, and More

    Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 89 is beta as of January 28, 2021.

  • Chrome 89 Beta Enables WebHID By Default, Other New Web APIs

    Following last week's release of Google Chrome 88, the Chrome 89 beta is now available for testing.

