Programming Leftovers
OO in Python is mostly pointless
People bash OO a lot these days, I'm increasingly coming to the opinion they're right, at least in Python. My point here is not to argue that OO is bad per se, more that its introduction is simply unnecessary, AKA not useful.
Disable Submit button if Form fields have not changed in a Nuxt/Vue app
Forms are one of the most important aspects of any application. It is considered a good UX practice to keep the Save/Submit button disabled until the form contents have not changed. In this blog, we will take a look at how can we accomplish this behaviour in a Nuxt/Vue app.
GNU C Library 2.33 Should Be Out Soon - And It's Very Exciting Due To "HWCAPS" - Phoronix
While most Linux users likely don't get excited when hearing of a new Glibc release, version 2.33 of the GNU C Library is due to be released next week and it's pretty darn interesting for having the new HWCAPS functionality in opening up for more optimized out-of-the-box Linux performance moving forward.
GNU C Library 2.33 is due for release around 1 February and is expected for Ubuntu 21.04, Fedora 34, and other upcoming distributions. While this C library update has a lot of improvements, exciting us the most is the HWCAPS work. Background on the Glibc HWCAPs work was covered last summer in Glibc-HWCAPS To Help With AMD Zen Optimizations, Other Per-CPU Performance Bits. This HWCAPS work also ties into the work that has since been picked up by GCC 11 and LLVM Clang 12 over x86_64 microarchitecture feature levels.
Perl weekly challenge 97
You are given string $S containing alphabets A..Z only and a number $N.
Write a script to encrypt the given string $S using Caesar Cipher with left shift of size $N.
The course of Raku
I am happy to report that the first part of the Raku course is completed and published. The course is available at course.raku.org.
The grant was approved a year and a half ago right before the PerlCon conference in Rīga. I was the organiser of the event, so I had to postpone the course due to high load. During the conference, it was proposed to rename Perl 6, which, together with other stuff, made me think if the course is needed.
After months, the name was settled, the distinction between Perl and Raku became clearer, and, more importantly, external resourses and services, e.g., Rosettacode and glot.io started using the new name. So, now I think it is still a good idea to create the course that I dreamed about a couple of years ago. I started the main work in the middle of November 2020, and by the beginning of January 2021, I had the first part ready.
Learn Python For Free: 6 Tips
Getting started is hard, no matter what subject it is. Especially if you don’t want to spend money. You want to find Python learning resources that are both free and of the highest possible quality, so I’m sharing these tips to get started properly and learn Python for free!
Why Is Python So Popular?
Fast, flexible and largely platform-agnostic, Python's recent popularity is a story 30 years in the making. Developer.com's Brad Jones explores the developer-friendly aspects of Python. If you're new to the language, a basic example of using the command line interpreter to execute Python code is included as well.
The unreasonable effectiveness of simple HTML
But the GOV.UK pages are written in simple HTML. They are designed to be lightweight and will work even on rubbish browsers. They have to. This is for everyone.
Not everyone has a big monitor, or a multi-core CPU burning through the teraflops, or a broadband connection.
Text-only* websites
This is a directory of websites that primarily stick with simple, marked up, hyperlinked text. I appreciate these sites because they load quickly, scroll smoothly, spare my battery, are more compact, and lack the usual nonsense that infects many websites.
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T seeing work for mainline Linux kernel support
One of the perks of buying a OnePlus smartphone is the aftermarket development support. The company is generally known for its timely kernel source code releases (they have been slow at publishing sources a couple of times) and promotion of custom ROMs for EOL devices among other things, which makes it a fan favorite in the developer community. We often speak about devices outliving their generation by leaps and bounds, and now it looks like two OnePlus phones are about to achieve a similarly remarkable feat in terms of third-party development. It’s been nearly three years since the launch of the OnePlus 6 series, but if you still have a OnePlus 6 or a OnePlus 6T lying around, it may soon be possible to boot it with the mainline Linux kernel.
Audiocasts/Shows: Reality 2.0, FreeTube and Self-Hosted
Devices/Embedded Leftovers
Free Software and Openwashing
