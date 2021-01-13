Free Software and Openwashing
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 29 January 2021
Farewell, January --both the week and month have flown by.
How 1000s Of Signal Users Downloaded The App Without Meaning To
Signal is a free and open-source app that’s available on GitHub, meaning anyone can view, download and edit the source code. As such, anyone can use the Signal code to create an app of their own and some have. Originally spotted by Vice, a Tweet from a user that simply goes by dev, explained how a friend had an account on Signal, but when asked about it they had never heard of the app. Digging into the mystery further, it turned out that an app named Call Chat had been downloaded. Call Chat had over 10,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, but has since been removed. According to Kerala Kaumudi, Call Chat was developed by a clever 12-year-old named Dheerj, as a solution to a ban on Chinese apps in the local area.
Why Blobs Are Important, And Why You Should Care
If there is a price to be paid for this convenience, it comes in the form of the blob. A piece of pre-compiled binary software that does the hard work of talking to the hardware and which presents a unified API to the software. Whether you’re talking to the ESP32 WiFi through an Arduino library or booting a Raspberry Pi with a Linux distribution, while your code may be available or even maybe open source, the blob it relies upon to work is closed source and proprietary. This presents a challenge not only to Software Libre enthusiasts in search of a truly open source computer, but also to the rest of us because we are left reliant upon the willingness of the hardware manufacturer to update and patch their blobs.
An open-source advocate would say that the solution is easy, the manufacturers should simply make their blobs open-source. And it’s true, were all blobs open-source then the Software Libre crowd would be happy and their open-source nature would ease the generation of those updates and patches. So why don’t manufacturers release their blobs as open-source? In some cases that may well be due to a closed-source mindset of never releasing anything to the world to protect company intellectual property, but to leave it at that is not a full answer. To fully understand why that is the case it’s worth looking at how our multifunctional chips are made.
Chrome 89 Beta: Advanced Hardware Interactions, Web Sharing on Desktop, and More
Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 89 is beta as of January 28, 2021.
Chrome 89 Beta Enables WebHID By Default, Other New Web APIs
Following last week's release of Google Chrome 88, the Chrome 89 beta is now available for testing.
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T seeing work for mainline Linux kernel support
One of the perks of buying a OnePlus smartphone is the aftermarket development support. The company is generally known for its timely kernel source code releases (they have been slow at publishing sources a couple of times) and promotion of custom ROMs for EOL devices among other things, which makes it a fan favorite in the developer community. We often speak about devices outliving their generation by leaps and bounds, and now it looks like two OnePlus phones are about to achieve a similarly remarkable feat in terms of third-party development. It’s been nearly three years since the launch of the OnePlus 6 series, but if you still have a OnePlus 6 or a OnePlus 6T lying around, it may soon be possible to boot it with the mainline Linux kernel.
Audiocasts/Shows: Reality 2.0, FreeTube and Self-Hosted
Devices/Embedded Leftovers
Free Software and Openwashing
