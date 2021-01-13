Leftovers: Debian, Ubuntu, GNOME
Junichi Uekawa: I wanted to learn about audio spectrograms of instruments.
I wanted to learn about audio spectrograms of instruments. I wrote a web app because I could. Not sure if I should be fine-tuning some of the axes yet because I haven't looked at many actual waveforms to know if this is useful.
App Showcase: WhatIP
While the Librem 5 can act as a phone in the above video it was acting more like a server. The host Librem 5 was running Dictionary services, an SSH server, Apache2 web services, Server Lab Inventory, and Samba. Because PureOS relies on the solid core of Debian, I was able to copy-paste from Debian howto tutorials with little to no changes.
Ubuntu 21.04 To Turn On LTO Optimizations For Its Packages - Phoronix
On top of aiming to use Wayland by default, another high profile change being worked on for this spring's release of Ubuntu 21.04 is using link-time optimizations (LTO) for all 64-bit package builds.
Joining the likes of Fedora and openSUSE who have been enabling LTO optimizations by default for their package builds, Ubuntu developers are working to flip on link-time optimizations by default with their package builds. The plan is to have LTO enabled for all 64-bit package builds, namely for x86_64 and AArch64 as most notable, but the RISC-V 64-bit support won't see LTO at this point. POWER PPC64LE and s390x will also see LTO in addition to AArch64 and x86_64.
GNOME Beers – FOSDEM 2021
FOSDEM may be online this year, but that isn’t stopping us from hosting GNOME Beers. Join us Saturday February 6 at 18:00 UTC on our Big Blue Button server for a beer. The event will be under the GNOME Code of Conduct and last until approximately 20:00 UTC.
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T seeing work for mainline Linux kernel support
One of the perks of buying a OnePlus smartphone is the aftermarket development support. The company is generally known for its timely kernel source code releases (they have been slow at publishing sources a couple of times) and promotion of custom ROMs for EOL devices among other things, which makes it a fan favorite in the developer community. We often speak about devices outliving their generation by leaps and bounds, and now it looks like two OnePlus phones are about to achieve a similarly remarkable feat in terms of third-party development. It’s been nearly three years since the launch of the OnePlus 6 series, but if you still have a OnePlus 6 or a OnePlus 6T lying around, it may soon be possible to boot it with the mainline Linux kernel.
Audiocasts/Shows: Reality 2.0, FreeTube and Self-Hosted
Devices/Embedded Leftovers
Free Software and Openwashing
