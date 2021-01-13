OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T seeing work for mainline Linux kernel support
One of the perks of buying a OnePlus smartphone is the aftermarket development support. The company is generally known for its timely kernel source code releases (they have been slow at publishing sources a couple of times) and promotion of custom ROMs for EOL devices among other things, which makes it a fan favorite in the developer community. We often speak about devices outliving their generation by leaps and bounds, and now it looks like two OnePlus phones are about to achieve a similarly remarkable feat in terms of third-party development. It’s been nearly three years since the launch of the OnePlus 6 series, but if you still have a OnePlus 6 or a OnePlus 6T lying around, it may soon be possible to boot it with the mainline Linux kernel.
Audiocasts/Shows: Reality 2.0, FreeTube and Self-Hosted
Doc Searls and Petros Koutoupis talk to Dean Landsman and Paul Walker about radio broadcasting, including long distance coverage.
We all watch stuff on YouTube but a lot of people also care about their privacy sadly those don't mix very, however, FreeTube is one 3rd party youtube client that does a much better job at protecting you.
We discuss recent Home Assistant security news, and how we think the project could improve.
Plus a bunch of follow up, emails, and more!
Devices/Embedded Leftovers
Portwell announced a Linux-friendly GMS-6310 embedded PC and a GMI-6310 Mini-ITX board that powers it featuring AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000.
Portwell’s new GMI-6310 Mini-ITX board and the GMS-6310 embedded computer based on it are designed for graphics-intensive applications including gaming machines, industrial HMI, surveillance, machine vision, medical imaging, and multimedia imaging processing and control. The products run Linux or Windows on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 or Ryzen Embedded R1000.
Nexcom’s rugged, Linux-ready “NISE 52” IoT gateway extends an Apollo Lake SoC with an interesting mix of features for a compact: 3x HDMI, 3x GbE, 8x USB, 2x mini-PCIe, and a DB44 serial port.
Nexcom has announced a 162 x 150 x 26mm NISE 52 IoT gateway that follows other compact NISE systems including the identically sized and Apollo Lake equipped NISE 51. Yet the NISE 52 plugs more — and more unusual — features into the tiny enclosure.
Free Software and Openwashing
Farewell, January --both the week and month have flown by.
Signal is a free and open-source app that’s available on GitHub, meaning anyone can view, download and edit the source code. As such, anyone can use the Signal code to create an app of their own and some have. Originally spotted by Vice, a Tweet from a user that simply goes by dev, explained how a friend had an account on Signal, but when asked about it they had never heard of the app. Digging into the mystery further, it turned out that an app named Call Chat had been downloaded. Call Chat had over 10,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, but has since been removed. According to Kerala Kaumudi, Call Chat was developed by a clever 12-year-old named Dheerj, as a solution to a ban on Chinese apps in the local area.
If there is a price to be paid for this convenience, it comes in the form of the blob. A piece of pre-compiled binary software that does the hard work of talking to the hardware and which presents a unified API to the software. Whether you’re talking to the ESP32 WiFi through an Arduino library or booting a Raspberry Pi with a Linux distribution, while your code may be available or even maybe open source, the blob it relies upon to work is closed source and proprietary. This presents a challenge not only to Software Libre enthusiasts in search of a truly open source computer, but also to the rest of us because we are left reliant upon the willingness of the hardware manufacturer to update and patch their blobs.
An open-source advocate would say that the solution is easy, the manufacturers should simply make their blobs open-source. And it’s true, were all blobs open-source then the Software Libre crowd would be happy and their open-source nature would ease the generation of those updates and patches. So why don’t manufacturers release their blobs as open-source? In some cases that may well be due to a closed-source mindset of never releasing anything to the world to protect company intellectual property, but to leave it at that is not a full answer. To fully understand why that is the case it’s worth looking at how our multifunctional chips are made.
Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 89 is beta as of January 28, 2021.
Following last week's release of Google Chrome 88, the Chrome 89 beta is now available for testing.
