Installing Ubuntu antivirus [Guide]
Ubuntu is a rock-solid operating system compared to Windows. Security practices are more well-rounded (like only allowing software to be installed via password entry, etc.), and it’s overall a safer operating system for the average user.
Even though Ubuntu is much safer to use than Windows, problems can still happen. Believe it or not, but you can catch a virus on Ubuntu. Thankfully, there are virus scanning tools for Ubuntu. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install them.
Ubuntu: Grub repair [Guide]
Do you have a Ubuntu Linux PC that you can’t boot because of the Grub bootloader’s problems? We can help! Follow along with this guide as we go over how to repair Grub.
How to Set Up SSH Tunnel with PuTTY – TecAdmin
PuTTy is a user-friendly SSH client for the Windows system. Most of the Linux system users are aware and use to connect remote system running SSH server.
It also provides you option to create SSH tunnel to provide access to resource within the trusted internal network. With the help of SSH tunnel you can access resources available on other ports, which is not directly accessible from your system. Once you forwarded your localhost port to the port listening on remote network, you can directly access the the remote service by accessing configured port with localhost.
The Tunnel provides you port forwarding from both sides. The first option shows you option to forward your local port to remote network to access there resources. You can also reverse the process and access resources of your local system from remote machine.
Monitor Bind DNS Server with Grafana and Prometheus (bind_exporter)
We are going to install bind_exporter and configure Prometheus to monitor Bind DNS servers.
The bind_exporter service exports Bind service metrics to Prometheus.
Installing the Interactive Deep Colorization application in Linux | Fitzcarraldo's Blog
There are plenty of articles and videos on the Web regarding colourising old black and white photographs. Some of the resulting colourised photographs look amazing. Several Web sites offer free or commercial automated colourisation of B&W photographs using AI (artificial intelligence) techniques. The free-use sites watermark the result or limit the size of the original image. Some of the resulting colourised images are reasonable, others not so good.
Last year I scanned some 35 mm slides which are over 60 years old. The chemicals in some had degraded so much that the images are tinted red (‘redscale’ rather than ‘greyscale’!), too much to be able to fix using the GIMP. Out of curiosity I tried processing one of the scanned slides using some of the free online B&W photograph automated colourisers. The results in some cases were promising, alhough they would still require a lot of manual adjustment.
Self hosted Virtual Reality space with IdeaSpaceVR and Raspberry PI - peppe8o
In this tutorial I’m going to show you how to install and configure IdeaSpaceVR on Raspberry PI and experience a fully customizable Virtual Reality environment hosted in your own small and cheap computer board.
[Older] How to Use ADB Android Debug Bridge to Manage Your Android Mobile Phone
Mobile phones have evolved a lot over recent years, and we have seen several mobile-vs-desktop management solutions like Samsung DeX for Samsung Mobile phones, and only available for Windows 7 and 10 as well as Mac. As a non-Samsung or Linux user, one may feel left out. Not so! In fact, a whole lot more power can be provided by the ADB toolset from the Android developer team! This article will introduce you the same, and we have two followup articles which describe How to Mirror Your Android Mobile Screen to Linux and How to Remove Bloatware From Your Samsung Android Mobile Phone.
Screencasts and Videos: Garuda Linux, NewsFlash, Google Photos Alternatives
Games: Untrusted, Factorio, Steam Festival, and Tetris
GNOME Shell Merges Its New Horizontal Workspaces
As part of work on GNOME 40, the GNOME Shell is seeing some big refinements like shifting of its workspaces to be horizontally laid out, which has now been merged. GNOME Shell mock-ups have been making some evolutionary changes to the desktop and that work is coming together. Merged on Friday to GNOME Shell is making horizontal workspaces. That code is now in place but follow-up improvements are expected. This goes along with making the dash and App Grid horizontal, various GNOME Shell Overview improvements, a new Overview gesture, and other UI/UX changes ahead of the GNOME 40 debut in March.
The 15 Best Linux Music Player Apps
No matter which system you're on, a high-quality music player is a must for every audiophile. If you're looking for the perfect Linux music player, look no more. In this guide, we will outline some of the best music players for Linux machines.
