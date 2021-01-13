Screencasts and Videos: Garuda Linux, NewsFlash, Google Photos Alternatives Garuda Linux : The Next-Generation Linux Distro Is Here With STUNNING FEATURES ( FOR 2021) Garuda Linux is a Bleeding Edge Distro with Features and Advancements that are unseen in any other Linux Distro. Garuda is the Future of Desktop Linux. In this video, We'll be having a look at this spectacular distro and the fantastic things it brings to the table.

Read Your RSS Feeds With NewsFlash NewsFlash is a program designed to complement an already existing web-based RSS reader account, or you can use feeds that are stored locally. It has searching and filtering, tagging, vim-like keybindings and a refreshing, modern interface.

Games: Untrusted, Factorio, Steam Festival, and Tetris Free social deduction hacking game Untrusted enters Early Access | GamingOnLinux After a new online experience to play with friends and one that's free to play? Untrusted is a new social deduction hacking game with two sides facing off. Now available in Early Access, developer evolvedlabs plans to keep it there until Q2/Q3 this year so they can thoroughly test it with players. Inspired by the likes of Werewolf / Mafia and other similar types of games with support for 10 to 16 players to join a game online. The idea is that hackers from the fictional NETSEC group are tasked in hacking a specific server on a computer network, while there's a few AGENTS try to arrest them or convincing players to snitch on others. There's a few ways to each side to win and it sounds quite interesting.

Factorio 1.1 update is out with blueprint flipping, performance upgrades | GamingOnLinux A big feature players have been asking for a long time is now live in the Factorio 1.1 update, and it should run smoother than ever with big factories. Blueprint flipping is the big headline feature here, allowing you to pretty much copy and paste creations while also now flipping them around. They repeatedly said no on it but then they wanted it and so they hooked it up in a way that only allows it for blueprints that can flip properly (preventing giving you a bunch of broken creations).

Steam Festival returns February 3, plus new Steam Beta fixes up shader processing | GamingOnLinux Ready for another huge Steam Festival? It shall be returning with the Steam Game Festival, February 2021 edition. Plus there's a fresh Steam Beta that Linux users will want to try out.

Emmanuel Kasper: Playing Tetris over serial console Today I played Tetris over a serial console connection, on a Vax 4000 running OpenBSD. I haven't felt that 1337 since a long time. I am going to get rid of that Vax system though. If that's your stuff, contact me privately.