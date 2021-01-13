Language Selection

New Stable (Linux) Kernels and Upcoming Features

Sunday 31st of January 2021 12:37:09 AM Filed under
Linux
  • Linux 5.10.12
  • Linux 5.4.94
  • Linux 4.19.172
  • Linux 4.14.218
  • Linux 4.9.254
  • Linux 4.4.254
  • Linux Patches Look To Restrict Modules From Poking Certain Registers, Using Select Instructions - Phoronix

    Last year the Linux kernel began tightening up the ability to write to select CPU MSRs from user-space. That restricting of user-space access to select registers was done in the name of security as well as not wanting user-space to accidentally or maliciously poke some MSRs that could cause problems with kernel behavior. Now in kernel space there are some yet-to-be-merged patches that would place some new restrictions on kernel modules around poking certain registers or using select CPU instructions.

  • AMD FreeSync HDMI Patch Appearing For Their Open-Source Linux Driver - Phoronix

    While the AMD Linux graphics driver for some time has been supporting FreeSync over DisplayPort connections, FreeSync displays connected via HDMI have not been supported. But now we are finally seeing the start of patches at least as far as HDMI pre-v2.1 support is concerned.

    HDMI 2.1 has Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) as part of the standard for reducing lag, stuttering, and frame tearing particularly while gaming. While HDMI 2.1 has the standardized VRR and many other features, HDMI Forum limiting specification access and what can be supported by open-source drivers has for now led to the lack of support there among the open-source Linux graphics drivers. The X.Org Foundation is trying to get the HDMI Forum to change course to allow for better open-source support, but anyhow what we are seeing with patch work that came out on Friday is for AMD's vendor-specific FreeSync with pre-v2.1 HDMI.

Screencasts and Videos: Garuda Linux, NewsFlash, Google Photos Alternatives

Games: Untrusted, Factorio, Steam Festival, and Tetris

  • Free social deduction hacking game Untrusted enters Early Access | GamingOnLinux

    After a new online experience to play with friends and one that's free to play? Untrusted is a new social deduction hacking game with two sides facing off. Now available in Early Access, developer evolvedlabs plans to keep it there until Q2/Q3 this year so they can thoroughly test it with players. Inspired by the likes of Werewolf / Mafia and other similar types of games with support for 10 to 16 players to join a game online. The idea is that hackers from the fictional NETSEC group are tasked in hacking a specific server on a computer network, while there's a few AGENTS try to arrest them or convincing players to snitch on others. There's a few ways to each side to win and it sounds quite interesting.

  • Factorio 1.1 update is out with blueprint flipping, performance upgrades | GamingOnLinux

    A big feature players have been asking for a long time is now live in the Factorio 1.1 update, and it should run smoother than ever with big factories. Blueprint flipping is the big headline feature here, allowing you to pretty much copy and paste creations while also now flipping them around. They repeatedly said no on it but then they wanted it and so they hooked it up in a way that only allows it for blueprints that can flip properly (preventing giving you a bunch of broken creations).

  • Steam Festival returns February 3, plus new Steam Beta fixes up shader processing | GamingOnLinux

    Ready for another huge Steam Festival? It shall be returning with the Steam Game Festival, February 2021 edition. Plus there's a fresh Steam Beta that Linux users will want to try out.

  • Emmanuel Kasper: Playing Tetris over serial console

    Today I played Tetris over a serial console connection, on a Vax 4000 running OpenBSD. I haven't felt that 1337 since a long time. I am going to get rid of that Vax system though. If that's your stuff, contact me privately.

GNOME Shell Merges Its New Horizontal Workspaces

As part of work on GNOME 40, the GNOME Shell is seeing some big refinements like shifting of its workspaces to be horizontally laid out, which has now been merged. GNOME Shell mock-ups have been making some evolutionary changes to the desktop and that work is coming together. Merged on Friday to GNOME Shell is making horizontal workspaces. That code is now in place but follow-up improvements are expected. This goes along with making the dash and App Grid horizontal, various GNOME Shell Overview improvements, a new Overview gesture, and other UI/UX changes ahead of the GNOME 40 debut in March. Read more

The 15 Best Linux Music Player Apps

No matter which system you're on, a high-quality music player is a must for every audiophile. If you're looking for the perfect Linux music player, look no more. In this guide, we will outline some of the best music players for Linux machines. Read more

