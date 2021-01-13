New Stable (Linux) Kernels and Upcoming Features
Linux 5.10.12
Linux 5.4.94
Linux 4.19.172
Linux 4.14.218
Linux 4.9.254
Linux 4.4.254
Linux Patches Look To Restrict Modules From Poking Certain Registers, Using Select Instructions - Phoronix
Last year the Linux kernel began tightening up the ability to write to select CPU MSRs from user-space. That restricting of user-space access to select registers was done in the name of security as well as not wanting user-space to accidentally or maliciously poke some MSRs that could cause problems with kernel behavior. Now in kernel space there are some yet-to-be-merged patches that would place some new restrictions on kernel modules around poking certain registers or using select CPU instructions.
AMD FreeSync HDMI Patch Appearing For Their Open-Source Linux Driver - Phoronix
While the AMD Linux graphics driver for some time has been supporting FreeSync over DisplayPort connections, FreeSync displays connected via HDMI have not been supported. But now we are finally seeing the start of patches at least as far as HDMI pre-v2.1 support is concerned.
HDMI 2.1 has Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) as part of the standard for reducing lag, stuttering, and frame tearing particularly while gaming. While HDMI 2.1 has the standardized VRR and many other features, HDMI Forum limiting specification access and what can be supported by open-source drivers has for now led to the lack of support there among the open-source Linux graphics drivers. The X.Org Foundation is trying to get the HDMI Forum to change course to allow for better open-source support, but anyhow what we are seeing with patch work that came out on Friday is for AMD's vendor-specific FreeSync with pre-v2.1 HDMI.
As part of work on GNOME 40, the GNOME Shell is seeing some big refinements like shifting of its workspaces to be horizontally laid out, which has now been merged. GNOME Shell mock-ups have been making some evolutionary changes to the desktop and that work is coming together. Merged on Friday to GNOME Shell is making horizontal workspaces. That code is now in place but follow-up improvements are expected. This goes along with making the dash and App Grid horizontal, various GNOME Shell Overview improvements, a new Overview gesture, and other UI/UX changes ahead of the GNOME 40 debut in March.
The 15 Best Linux Music Player Apps
No matter which system you're on, a high-quality music player is a must for every audiophile. If you're looking for the perfect Linux music player, look no more. In this guide, we will outline some of the best music players for Linux machines.
