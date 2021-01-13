Language Selection

KDE: KDE Itinerary, KDE Consistency, and New Artwork/Icons

Sunday 31st of January 2021 12:41:38 AM
KDE
  • Volker Krause: December/January in KDE Itinerary

    The end of your holiday break didn’t slow down work on KDE Itinerary, so we have a lot of news again since the last summary blog two month ago!

    [...]

    Technically this requires that we match external information about elevators/escalators with OSM data, not unlike what we already have to do for railway platforms for example. This has the nice side-effect that it allows us to automatically correct common data issues on the way.

  • KDE Consistency: Pick a task for February and blog about it!

    After some time of silence, the Consistency goal is coming back in style. The rush to complete all the great features in 5.21 (and there are lots of them!) is over; there's a bit more time to breathe and get back to the goal.

    I have a proposal for everyone, developers and users: let's work together this month and achieve as much as possible, to create a new wave of engagement: let's all pick one task – no matter how big or small it is – and blog/tweet/toot about it! We can use the #KDEConsistency hashtag.

    [...]

    If you are a KDE Dev you probably know how to do most of the above stuff already. You might only miss the idea of what to work on for the Consistency goal! Every Dev is different and I cannot put together a list of ideas that will spark something in everyone. I tried here (most tasks there are still valid), but it didn't quite work. So it might just be up to you to find how you could contribute to the project: please, please take some time to go through the original consistency post and find something that sparks a light. When you found it, I'd love you to write a blog post about what you want to do about it this month. The task you decided might need more than a month: that's fine, but everyone needs to start with something. Write the blog post and then send me the link. I can't wait to see all the ideas you will come up with!

  • When you get stuck you give it time...

    So not a lot of progress in the last few months, main reason being that wile I'm really
    happy with the style direction and art. I'm not so happy with the icon style.. its nice and all* but not great so i took some time to let ideas coalesce a bit better...

Screencasts and Videos: Garuda Linux, NewsFlash, Google Photos Alternatives

Games: Untrusted, Factorio, Steam Festival, and Tetris

  • Free social deduction hacking game Untrusted enters Early Access | GamingOnLinux

    After a new online experience to play with friends and one that's free to play? Untrusted is a new social deduction hacking game with two sides facing off. Now available in Early Access, developer evolvedlabs plans to keep it there until Q2/Q3 this year so they can thoroughly test it with players. Inspired by the likes of Werewolf / Mafia and other similar types of games with support for 10 to 16 players to join a game online. The idea is that hackers from the fictional NETSEC group are tasked in hacking a specific server on a computer network, while there's a few AGENTS try to arrest them or convincing players to snitch on others. There's a few ways to each side to win and it sounds quite interesting.

  • Factorio 1.1 update is out with blueprint flipping, performance upgrades | GamingOnLinux

    A big feature players have been asking for a long time is now live in the Factorio 1.1 update, and it should run smoother than ever with big factories. Blueprint flipping is the big headline feature here, allowing you to pretty much copy and paste creations while also now flipping them around. They repeatedly said no on it but then they wanted it and so they hooked it up in a way that only allows it for blueprints that can flip properly (preventing giving you a bunch of broken creations).

  • Steam Festival returns February 3, plus new Steam Beta fixes up shader processing | GamingOnLinux

    Ready for another huge Steam Festival? It shall be returning with the Steam Game Festival, February 2021 edition. Plus there's a fresh Steam Beta that Linux users will want to try out.

  • Emmanuel Kasper: Playing Tetris over serial console

    Today I played Tetris over a serial console connection, on a Vax 4000 running OpenBSD. I haven't felt that 1337 since a long time. I am going to get rid of that Vax system though. If that's your stuff, contact me privately.

GNOME Shell Merges Its New Horizontal Workspaces

As part of work on GNOME 40, the GNOME Shell is seeing some big refinements like shifting of its workspaces to be horizontally laid out, which has now been merged. GNOME Shell mock-ups have been making some evolutionary changes to the desktop and that work is coming together. Merged on Friday to GNOME Shell is making horizontal workspaces. That code is now in place but follow-up improvements are expected. This goes along with making the dash and App Grid horizontal, various GNOME Shell Overview improvements, a new Overview gesture, and other UI/UX changes ahead of the GNOME 40 debut in March. Read more

The 15 Best Linux Music Player Apps

No matter which system you're on, a high-quality music player is a must for every audiophile. If you're looking for the perfect Linux music player, look no more. In this guide, we will outline some of the best music players for Linux machines. Read more

