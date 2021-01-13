KDE: KDE Itinerary, KDE Consistency, and New Artwork/Icons
-
Volker Krause: December/January in KDE Itinerary
The end of your holiday break didn’t slow down work on KDE Itinerary, so we have a lot of news again since the last summary blog two month ago!
[...]
Technically this requires that we match external information about elevators/escalators with OSM data, not unlike what we already have to do for railway platforms for example. This has the nice side-effect that it allows us to automatically correct common data issues on the way.
-
KDE Consistency: Pick a task for February and blog about it!
After some time of silence, the Consistency goal is coming back in style. The rush to complete all the great features in 5.21 (and there are lots of them!) is over; there's a bit more time to breathe and get back to the goal.
I have a proposal for everyone, developers and users: let's work together this month and achieve as much as possible, to create a new wave of engagement: let's all pick one task – no matter how big or small it is – and blog/tweet/toot about it! We can use the #KDEConsistency hashtag.
[...]
If you are a KDE Dev you probably know how to do most of the above stuff already. You might only miss the idea of what to work on for the Consistency goal! Every Dev is different and I cannot put together a list of ideas that will spark something in everyone. I tried here (most tasks there are still valid), but it didn't quite work. So it might just be up to you to find how you could contribute to the project: please, please take some time to go through the original consistency post and find something that sparks a light. When you found it, I'd love you to write a blog post about what you want to do about it this month. The task you decided might need more than a month: that's fine, but everyone needs to start with something. Write the blog post and then send me the link. I can't wait to see all the ideas you will come up with!
-
When you get stuck you give it time...
So not a lot of progress in the last few months, main reason being that wile I'm really
happy with the style direction and art. I'm not so happy with the icon style.. its nice and all* but not great so i took some time to let ideas coalesce a bit better...
-
