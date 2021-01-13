Best Linux Distributions For Everyone in 2021 There are many Linux distributions. I can’t even think of coming up with an exact number because you would find loads of Linux distros that differ from one another in one way or the other. Some of them just turn out to be a clone of one another while some of them tend to be unique. So, it’s kind of a mess – but that is the beauty of Linux. Fret not, even though there are thousands of distributions around, in this article, I have compiled a list of the best Linux distros available right now. Of course, the list can be subjective. But, here, we try to categorize the distros – so there’s something for everyone.

ExLight Linux Promises a Pure Debian Bullseye System with the Enlightenment Desktop It’s been more than a year since ExLight Linux received an update, the last release being published on November 2019 and based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series, and I realized that I never wrote about ExLight on 9to5Linux since the website was launched in January 2020. As its name suggests, ExLight Linux aims to be a lightweight GNU/Linux distribution for not so powerful computers. To achieve that, it uses the beautiful and unique Enlightenment desktop environment/window manager by default.