Programming Leftovers
-
Emacs remote file editing over TRAMP
I often find myself developing software on remote machines; logged in via SSH to a workstation where all source code reside. For increased comfort, I like to have the same shell command for editing a file working regardless of host I’m executing it on. I use Emacs so emacsclient filename works locally but gets a bit tricky over SSH.
Running the editor in a terminal is of course possible, but graphical interface provides minor benefits which I like to keep. X forwarding is another option but gets sluggish over high-latency connections. And besides, having multiple Emacs instance running (one local and one remote) is not the way.
Fortunately, by utilising SSH remote forwarding, Emacs can be configured to edit remote files and accept server commands from within an SSH session. Herein I will describe how to accomplish that.
-
Google's Pandemic-Minded GSoC Will Be A Lot Less Interesting This Year
While it's sign-up time for open-source organizations hoping to participate in this year's Google Summer of Code, GSoC 2021 changes in the name of the pandemic are leading some organizations to debate whether it's still being involved with this student coding effort.
One of the main frustrations from organizations with GSoC 2021 is that there are lowered time expectations for participating students, so in turn less large projects/work can be tackled. The pay is also lowered with the reduced time expectations and so in turn some very talented developers may find more compelling summer internships/jobs elsewhere. Basically they dropped from the previous 350 hours to 175 hours per project and with that also halved the payout to students.
-
Hammers and nails, and operator overloads
Our familiarity with particular tools, and the ways in which they work, predisposes us in our judgement of others. This is true also with programming languages; one who is familiar with a particular language, but not another, might tend to judge the latter unfavourably based on perceived lack of functionality or feature found in the former. Of course, it might turn out that such a lack is not really important, because there is another way to achieve the same result without that feature; what we should really focus on is exactly that, the end result, not the feature.
-
Uniwidth typefaces for interface design
Uniwidth typefaces, on the other hand, are proportionally-spaced typefaces, but every character occupies the same space across different cuts or weights. What this means in practice is that no matter which weight you set your text in, it will never change its length or cause text to reflow.
-
GCC 11 Beefs Up Its Static Analyzer Capabilities - Phoronix
Added to the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) last year was an integrated static analyzer via the "-fanalyzer" option for spotting potential code issues. For GCC 10 this integrated static analyzer operating off GCC's GIMPLE was in good shape for catching various bugs while for the upcoming GCC 11 it is now much more capable.
Ahead of the GCC 11 release coming up in two months or so, Red Hat's David Malcolm has blogged about the improvements he has made on the static analyzer for this annual GCC compiler update.
-
3 WAYS TO INSTALL NODE.JS
Node.js is an event-driven and asynchronous Javascript runtime environment designed to build network applications and to run server-side Javascript applications allowing you to build applications using a single programming language.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppDate 0.0.2: Regular Update
RcppDate wraps the date library by Howard Hinnant for use with R. This header-only modern C++ library has been in pretty wide-spread use for a while now, and adds to C++11/C++14/C++17 what will be (with minor modifications) the ‘date’ library in C++20. Since the original 0.0.1 CRAN release I have also added this package along with RcppCCTZ and nanotime (which uses / requires both) to Debian so an apt based install is also possible for some.
-
Python Print Without Newline - Tutorial with Examples - buildVirtual
How to use the Python print function to print without a newline. Coming from working in another language, it’s a common question to wonder how to print two or more variables or strings on the same line using Python. Note that how the print function works in Python3 is different to how it works in Python2, so we will take a look at both in this article. If you’re only interested in one or the other, you can skip straight to the relevant sections using these links:
-
What are concurrency problems and how to avoid them in Java
Concurrency problems appear when your code is executed by more than one thread. Then, in contrast to a single-threaded execution, your code might behave differently depending on when and which thread accesses a variable.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 499 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Monthly News – January 2021
Many thanks for your support. Just like in previous years, whether it’s linked to our release schedule or the holiday season, we received many donations this December. Thank you for your help, it’s greatly appreciated! Although it happened later than we anticipated, Linux Mint 20.1 had a great release. The upgrade from 20 was opened and all the new features and improvements which shipped in Linux Mint 20.1 were ported and sent to LMDE 4. We worked on and fixed a few issues post-release that had gone unnoticed through the BETA phase and we’re still investigating a couple of them in relation to plymouth themes with LUKS, NVIDIA resolutions and a slight delay during the login sequence. We also did a complete review of all the Cinnamon spices and we’ll be fixing, cleaning or even removing some of them in the days to come. In parallel, the new release cycle is now open, pull requests are being merged and a roadmap is being prepared for Linux Mint 20.2.
K210 AI Accelerator Raspberry Pi pHAT targets secure AIoT projects (Crowdfunding)
Kendryte K210 is a dual-core RISC-V AI processor that was launched in 2018 and found in several smart audio and computer vision solutions. We previously wrote a Getting Started Guide for Grove AI HAT for Raspberry Pi using Arduino and MicroPython, and XaLogic XAPIZ3500 offered an even more compact K210 solution as a Raspberry pi pHAT with Raspberry Pi Zero form factor. The company is now back with another revision of the board called “XaLogic K210 AI accelerator” designed to work with Raspberry Pi Zero and larger boards with the 40-pin connector.
Recent comments
38 min 26 sec ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
10 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 3 min ago
18 hours 6 min ago
18 hours 9 min ago
18 hours 56 min ago